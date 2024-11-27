‘Mix Presents Sound for Film: Awards Season’ Adds ‘Conclave’ Audio & Music Team

The free Mix Presents Sound for Film: Awards Season virtual event has added a talk with the ‘Conclave’ audio and music team to the agenda.

Los Angeles, CA (November 27, 2024)— The annual free virtual event, Mix Presents Sound for Film: Awards Season, has added a panel with the audio/music team behind Conclave. The event, taking place Friday, December 6, 2024, will highlight sound-related contenders in the races for the Oscars, the MPSE Golden Reels and the CAS Awards.

Through a series of video presentations, the event will showcase the creative sound teams behind the year’s top films. Newly added to the agenda is a panel with the audio and music team behind Conclave, presented by Focus Features.

The Vatican itself becomes a character—from the echos of pillared halls to the private whispers in the back rooms, to the rhythm and squeaks of footsteps on marble—in the final mix of Conclave, and when coupled with Academy Award-winning composer Volker Bertelmann’s score, it takes the audience emotionally and spiritually inside one of the world’s most private and holy sanctuaries. The panel will include:

Volker Bertelmann, Composer

Valentino Giannì, Production Sound Mixer

Ben Baird, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

To catch this panel, as well as ones on Alien: Romulus, Gladiator II, Deadpool & Wolverine, Dune: Part Two, Emilia Perez, Joker: Folie À Deux, Kingdom of The Planet of the Apes, Maria, Nickel Boys, Nosferatu, Wicked and The Wild Robot, register now for the free online event!