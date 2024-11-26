‘Mix Presents Sound for Film: Awards Season’ Adds ‘Joker: Folie À Deux’ Audio Team

The free Mix Presents Sound for Film: Awards Season virtual event has added a talk with the ‘Joker: Folie À Deux’ audio team to the agenda.

Los Angeles, CA (November 25, 2024)— The annual free virtual event, Mix Presents Sound for Film: Awards Season, has added a panel with the audio team behind ‘Joker: Folie À Deux’. The event, taking place Friday, December 6, 2024, will highlight sound-related contenders in the races for the Oscars, the MPSE Golden Reels and the CAS Awards.

Through a series of video presentations, the event will showcase the creative sound teams behind the year’s top films. Newly added to the agenda is a panel with the audio team behind Joker: Folie À Deux, presented by Warner Bros. Pictures. The panel will include:

Erik Aadahl, Supervising Sound Editor/Sound Designer

Ethan Van Der Ryn, Supervising Sound Editor/Sound Designer

Dean Zupancic, Re-Recording Mixer

Tom Ozanich, Re-Recording Mixer

Jason Ruder, Supervising Music Editor

To catch this panel, as well as panels on Alien: Romulus, Conclave, Deadpool & Wolverine, Dune: Part Two, Emilia Perez, Gladiator II, Kingdom of The Planet of the Apes, Maria, Nickel Boys, Nosferatu, Wicked and The Wild Robot, register now for the free online event!