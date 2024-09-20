Mix Sound For Film Adds Four Hot New Panels

Four new Mix Sound for Film panels discussing Hollywood Film Scores and the recent hits Deadpool & Wolverine, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, and Alien: Romulus will be presented by Avid and Sweetwater.

Culver City, CA (September 20, 2024)— The 11th annual Mix Presents Sound for Film & Television event will feature a variety of panels, workshops, keynotes and more, featuring discussions with top audio pros. Newly added to the event are three new panels where attendees will get the rare chance to hear directly from the sound teams behind Deadpool & Wolverine, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, and Alien: Romulus, along with a special panel on “Recording and Mixing Hollywood Film Scores.”

The special panel series, presented by Avid and Sweetwater, will take place as part of an all-day event to be held Saturday, September 28, at the world-class facilities of Host Partner Sony Pictures Post-Production Services. The event also features a keynote conversation, technology demonstrations, expert panels and a can’t miss Sound Reel Showcase to end the day.

The program for the Cary Grant Theater includes:

Recording and Mixing Hollywood Film Scores

Presented by Avid & Sweetwater

Hear about recording and mixing Hollywood’s biggest scores from Alan Meyerson and Warren Brown. Discussing gear, recording techniques, immersive mixing, and creative relationships. Audio playback from Inside Out 2, Spiderman: No Way Home , Dune 2 and Star Wars: Jedi Survivor.

Christopher Joseph Mallamaci – AVID

Warren Brown – Fat Pants Media Inc.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

Presented by Avid & Sweetwater

Released in March 2024, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire quickly became the highest-grossing Godzilla film ever made. Join this session to hear the sound team’s techniques creating the edge of your seat action scenes and more.

Jeff Komar – Avid

Erik Aadahl

Frank A. Montaño – NBCUniversal Studio Post

Jon Taylor – NBCUniversal Studio Post

Deadpool & Wolverine

Presented by Avid & Sweetwater

Coming back for a third time, these two Marvel favorites bring humor to gripping fight scenes in Deadpool & Wolverine. Released for the 2024 summer blockbuster season, it is now the highest-grossing R-rated film ever. Join this session to hear a panel discussion from some of the film’s sound design team.

Jeff Komar – Avid

Craig Henighan – Pacific Standard Sound

Ryan Cole

Alien: Romulus

Presented by Avid & Sweetwater

A exploration into the detailed soundscape of Alien:Romulus – an immersive dive into the latest chapter of the cherished Alien franchise with Will Files and Mark Paterson.

Will Files

Mark Paterson – Re-recording Mixer

The all-day event includes a series of expert panel presentations, technology demonstrations, and profiles of the sound for many of the year’s top films and television/streaming series. It is held in the world-renowned re-recording facilities of Sony Pictures Post-Production Services.

Sponsors at press time include Avid, Meyer Sound, Sweetwater, Women’s Audio Mission, Focusrite, ADAM Audio, Advanced Systems Group, FOX Studio Lot, Guitar Center Pro, Pro Sound Effects, Blackmagic Design, NBCUniversal, Citygate Studios and Remoto.

For more information on programming and registration, please visit Mix Presents Sound for Film & Television.