Mix Sound For Film: Sound Reel Showcase Lineup Announced

Dune 2, Joker: Folie a Deux, Saturday Night, Twisters, The Wild Robot and others to headline popular show-closing event at Mix Presents Sound for Film & TV.

Culver City, CA (September 18, 2024)— The 11th annual Mix Presents Sound for Film & Television event will feature a variety of panels, workshops, keynotes and more, featuring discussions with top audio pros. Newly added to the event is this year’s Sound Reel Showcase!

Ten of the best-sounding films of 2024, along with one Emmy-winning series, will be featured at the audience-favorite Sound Reel Showcase, which closes the show at the all-day Mix Presents Sound for Film & Television event, to be held Saturday, September 28, at Host Partner Sony Pictures Post Production Services, Culver City, Calif.

The Sound Reel Showcase features a selection of 8-minute “reels” from each film or series, played back in Dolby Atmos, in the world-class Cary Grant Theater re-recording stage. For most of the films, a member of the sound team will provide an introduction.

“It’s a great way to end a great day—by going to the movies,” says Tom Kenny, co-editor of Mix. “After spending a full day soaking up knowledge from our panelists and checking out new products from our sponsors, we take a break for some cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, then head into the Cary Grant to watch some movies. It’s a perfect Saturday night!”

The Sound Reel Showcase lineup includes:

The all-day event includes a series of expert panel presentations, technology demonstrations, and profiles of the sound for many of the year’s top films and television/streaming series. It is held in the world-renowned re-recording facilities of Sony Pictures Post-Production Services.

Sponsors at presstime include Avid, Meyer Sound, Sweetwater, Women’s Audio Mission, Focusrite, ADAM Audio, Advanced Systems Group, FOX Studio Lot, Guitar Center Pro, Pro Sound Effects, Blackmagic Design, NBCUniversal, Citygate Studios and Remoto.

For more information on programming and registration, please visit Mix Presents Sound for Film & Television.