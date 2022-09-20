Sound Reel Showcase Lineup Announced for Mix Presents Sound for Film & TV

The lineup for the popular Sound Reel Showcase at Mix Sound for Film will include entries from The Batman, Bullet Train, The Woman King, Nope, Luck, The Orville and Billy Joel: Live at Yankee Stadium.

Bullet Train, The Woman King, The Batman, Nope and Billy Joel: Live at Yankee Stadium head the lineup at the popular Sound Reel Showcase, to take place at the end of the all-day Mix Presents Sound for Film & Television event, to be held Saturday, September 24, at Host Partner Sony Pictures Studios, Culver City, Calif.

The Sound Reel Showcase features a selection of 8- to 10-minute “reels” from each film or series, played back in an immersive format, in the world-class William Holden Theater re-recording stage, with an introduction by a member of the sound team.

“It’s a great way to end a great day—by going to the movies,” says Tom Kenny, co-editor of Mix. “After spending a full day soaking up knowledge from our panelists and checking out new products from our sponsors, we take a break in Calley Park for some cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, then head into the Holden to listen to some stellar sound jobs, in an amazing acoustic environment—right where they mix some of these films. It’s a perfect Saturday night!”

The film/series slate, with more still to be confirmed, includes:

Bullet Train (Universal)

The Woman King (Sony)

The Batman (Warner Bros.)

Nope (Universal)

Billy Joel: Live at Yankee Stadium (Sony Entertainment)

Luck (Apple TV+)

The Orville (Disney)

For more program information, and to register, visit the Mix Presents Sound for Film & TV website.

For sponsorship information, contact Mix Publisher Janis Crowley.