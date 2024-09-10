Mix Sound For Film & TV Keynote Conversation Announced

The Keynote Conversation at this year’s Mix Sound for Film & TV event will feature Ai-Ling Lee and Onnalee Blank discussing “Finding the Beat, Establishing the Tone.”

Culver City, CA (September 9, 2024)— The 11th annual Mix Presents Sound for Film & Television event will feature a variety of panels, workshops, keynotes and more, and now its Keynote Conversation has been announced!

Ai-Ling Lee and Onnalee Blank, two of the film and television industry’s most creative and talented sound professionals, will be the featured guests in a special Keynote Conversation opening the 11th annual Mix Presents Sound for Film & Television, an all-day event to be held Saturday, September 28, on the Sony Pictures Studios lot in Culver City, Calif.

Ai-Ling Lee is a four-time Oscar nominee in the category Best Sound, with two each for La La Land and First Man. In the past two years, her supervising sound editor/sound designer/re-recording mixer credits include Babylon, Air, Barbie and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

Onnalee Blank is a five-time Primetime Emmy Awards winner for her work as re-recording mixer on the epic HBO series Game of Thrones. Her recent credits as re-recording mixer include the limited series The Underground Railroad (two Emmy nominations) and the films Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Alice, Father of the Bride, Thor: Love and Thunder and Reptile.

“We’re thrilled to have Onnalee and Ai-Ling up there, at the front of the Cary Grant Theater, opening the day with a talk about their creative process and how they go about finding, and then creating, the ‘sound’ of a story,” says Tom Kenny, co-editor of Mix magazine. “Every feature film, documentary, TV show, streaming series or one-night special has its own sound signature. And these two, perhaps because of their multiple roles as both sound supervisors and mixers over the years, are so good at finding, and then creating, those unique ways to tell a story through sound.”

The Keynote Conversation, titled “Finding the Beat, Establishing the Tone: Sound Storytelling Through the Creative Use of Effects, Foley and Backgrounds,” will kick off the all-day event, followed by a series of expert panels and presentations in the world renowned sound editing and re-recording facilities of Host Partner Sony Pictures Studios.

The event also includes a series of panel presentations featuring the sound teams from some of this year’s top television, streaming and feature film projects. The day concludes with the popular Sound Reel Showcase, a special screening in the Cary Grant Theater featuring 10-minute “reels,” played back in Dolby Atmos, from 10 of 2024’s best-sounding films.

The all-day event includes a series of expert panel presentations, technology demonstrations, and profiles of the sound for many of the year’s top films and television/streaming series. It is held in the world-renowned re-recording facilities of Sony Pictures Post-Production Services.

Sponsors at presstime include Avid, Meyer Sound, Sweetwater, Women’s Audio Mission, Focusrite, ADAM Audio, Advanced Systems Group, FOX Studio Lot, Guitar Center Pro, Pro Sound Effects, Blackmagic Design, NBCUniversal, Citygate Studios and Remoto.

