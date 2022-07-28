New at MixNYC: Learn to Tune A Multichannel System with Kali Audio

New York, NY — Immersive Music is transforming how we experience music, and the audio manufacturers and music professionals who are leading the way will be at MixNYC: Immersive Music Production, a one-day, in-person event taking place on August 6 at the legendary studio facility, Power Station at BerkleeNYC. Kali Audio will be in Studio A, presenting Using A Moving Microphone Measurement To Tune A Multichannel System twice as well as providing a sneak peek of some of its newest prototype models.

At both 2PM and 4:30PM, Kali Audio will present Using A Moving Microphone Measurement To Tune A Multichannel System, led by Charles Sprinkle, the company’s Director of Systems and Acoustics Engineering. In the presentation, Kali will be demoing a Dolby Atmos system using the company’s IN-Series coincident loudspeakers. The speakers represent one of the most cost-effective solutions for building an Atmos system, and their high performance ensures translation across the entire landscape of potential playback spaces. Sprinkle will also demonstrate the Moving Microphone Method for measuring and calibrating multi-channel systems. Additionally, Kali will have some of its newest prototype models available for early auditioning.

Charles Sprinkle is Kali Audio’s Director of Systems and Acoustics Engineering. He has been responsible for some of the most well-regarded studio monitor designs in recent years, including Kali’s bestselling LP- and IN-Series monitors. His acoustic work includes in-depth research on the integration of loudspeakers into rooms, and he has been a vocal proponent of using a moving microphone method to capture an accurate, repeatable and rapid measurement for the purpose of room calibration. Atmos rooms that use both his speaker designs and his acoustic measurements include Studio F and Concorde at The Village Recorder, and Studio 4 at EastWest Studios.

MixNYC: Immersive Music Production, the first industry event to focus entirely on Immersive Music Production, will be held entirely within the recently refurbished, six-studio, three-story, world-renowned BerkleeNYC (Power Station Studios) complex. Expert panel presentations on recording, mixing and distributing immersive music will follow the Keynote Conversation, along with sponsor demonstrations, new product exhibits, one-on-one interviews, multiple networking opportunities and more.

For more information—and to register—go to mixmusicproduction.com