Kali Audio IN-UNF Ultra Nearfield Monitoring System Launched

Burbank, CA (November 28, 2022)—Kali Audio has unveiled the IN-UNF, a speaker system for producers and enthusiasts working and listening in desktop environments.

Adapting technology used in the company’s IN-5 and IN-8 studio monitors, the IN-UNF (“Ultra-Nearfield”) is designed to be used in small spaces where the ability to get loud is limited. The company reports that the system provides full-range audio at reference levels with plenty of headroom at .8 M—roughly an arm’s length from the system, which consists of a bass unit and two satellites.

The bass unit houses two high-excursion 4.5-Inch woofers as well as the amplifier and other electronics for the system. The two woofers are horizontally opposed, so no net vibration is transferred to the desk or to anything sitting on the bass unit. The two satellites use the same coaxial midrange and tweeter from the other speakers in the IN-Series.

The entire system sits on a desk, and is said to provide the same listening experience as a pair of IN-8s at standard listening distance. Setup options allow users to integrate the IN-UNF in their existing desktop; the bass unit can be placed vertically to sit behind a laptop or display, or horizontally to be used as a monitor riser for a display.

The bass unit also features a variety of inputs to meet the needs of users across different applications. Via the USB-C connector, which supports 24-bit resolution and 48k sample rate, users can connect computers, phones and tablets. Optical and 3.5mm inputs provide support for both digital and analog connection to consumer devices like game consoles and receivers. For connection to standard pro audio devices, stereo TRS inputs are provided.

DIP switches are provided to account for the system’s position in-room, and for users to dial in bass, mids, and treble to their preferences.

The IN-UNF is available and retails for $599 in the U.S.