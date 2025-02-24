Guild of Music Supervisors Award Winners Announced

The Guild of Music Supervisors has announced the winners of its 15th annual awards honoring the best achievements in music supervision and songwriting.

Los Angeles, CA (February 24, 2025)—The Guild of Music Supervisors has announced the winners of its 15th annual awards honoring the best achievements in music supervision and songwriting.

Stephen Schwartz was awarded the Icon Award to celebrate his contributions to the music and film industry. Schwartz performed his song “Beautiful City” on stage from his musical Godspell. Music producer and supervisor Bonnie Greenberg took to the stage to accept the Legacy Award for her outstanding career in music supervision. Music supervisor and executive at EA Games Steve Schnur won the most awards for the evening with two wins for his work on video games EA Sports FC 25 and Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

Keeping their promise of live performances from Best Song nominees, Oscar-nominees Abraham Alexander and Adrian Quesada performed their nominated song “Like a Bird” from Sing Sing, which took the prize for best song written and/or recorded for a film. Danielle Ponder performed her nominated song “Egún” from Apple TV’s Manhunt, and the artist Role Model gave a rousing performance of their song “Sally, When the Wine Runs Out” as the Spotlight artist of the evening.

The complete winners list for the 15th Annual Guild of Music Supervisors Awards are as follows:

FILM

Best Music Supervision in Major Budget Films

Maggie Rodford – “Wicked”

Best Music Supervision in Mid-Level Budget Films

Steven Gizicki – “A Complete Unknown”

Best Music Supervision in Low Budget Films

Jessica Berndt, Chris Swanson – “I Saw the TV Glow”

Best Music Supervision in a Non-Theatrically Released Film

Robin Urdang – “The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat”

Best Song Written and/or Recorded for a Film

“Like a Bird” – Sing Sing

Songwriters: Abraham Alexander, Brandon Marcel, Adrian Quesada

Performers: Abraham Alexander, Adrian Quesada

Music Supervisor: Dan Wilcox

TELEVISION

Best Music Supervision in a Television Drama

Catherine Grieves – Baby Reindee” Season 1

Best Music Supervision in a Television Comedy

Jen Ross – English Teache” Season 1

Best Music Supervision in Reality Television

Meryl Ginsberg, Sara Torres, Jordan Young – Love Island US Season 6

Best Song Written and/or Recorded for Television

“The Ballad of the Witches’ Road (Sacred Chant Version)” – Agatha All Along

Songwriters: Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez

Performers: Agatha All Along Cast (Ali Ahn, Kathryn Hahn, Patti LuPone, Debra Jo Rupp, Sasheer Zamata)

Music Supervisors: Dave Jordan, Justine von Winterfeldt

DOCUMENTARIES

Best Music Supervision in a Documentary Film

Aminé Ramer – Yacht Rock: A Dockumentar”

Best Music Supervision in a Docuseries

Sam Carlin, Drew Kramer – Lolla: The Story of Lollapalooz” Season 1

ADVERTISING

Best Music Supervision in Advertising (Synch)

Peymon Maskan, Gemma Schladow, Alec Stern, Jenna Wilson – “Power of She”