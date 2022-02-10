Guild of Music Supervisors Announces Award Nominees

The Guild of Music Supervisors has announced the nominees of its 12th annual awards, which honor outstanding achievement in music supervision.

Los Angeles, CA (February 10, 2022)—The Guild of Music Supervisors has announced the nominees of its 12th annual awards, which honor outstanding achievement in the craft of music supervision in film, television, games, documentaries, advertising, and trailers.

The 12th Annual Guild of Music Supervisors Awards ceremony will take place virtually on Sunday, March 20, 2022. Diane Warren will receive the organization’s prestigious Icon Award, and Mitchell Leib will receive the Legacy Award honoring those music supervisors who have excelled within the craft of music supervision.

This year’s motion picture nominees include Being the Ricardos, Encanto, The Harder They Fall, The Eyes of Tammy Faye and Passing, among others. Television categories include acclaimed series like The Crown, Lovecraft Country, The White Lotus and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.

Best Music Supervision for Documentary nominations include Rebel Hearts, The Sparks Brothers, Amend: The Fight For America and 1971: The Year Music Changed Everything. In the video game category, Battlefield 2042, FIFA 22 and Far Cry 6 are highlighted as nominees.

Apple, Nike, Meta and more were among the nominees in the advertising category.

Songwriters, artists and music supervisors will be recognized for the Best Song Written And/Or Recorded for Film category. This year’s nominees include “Guns Go Bang” from The Harder They Fall performed by Kid Cudi & Jay-Z; “My Father’s Daughter” from Flag Day performed by Eddie Vedder, Glen Hansard and Olivia Vedder; “Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto performed by Sebastián Yatra; “Fire In The Sky” from Shang-Chi And The Legend of the Ten Rings performed by Anderson .Paak; and “Be Alive” from King Richard performed by Beyoncé.

Nominees for the Best Song Written and/or Recorded for Television category include “Look At Us” from Homeroom performed by Goapele (feat. Rexx Life Raj); “F*** The Pain Away” from Sex Education performed by The Moordale Singers and Oli Julian; “Beginning Middle End” from To All The Boys: Always and Forever performed by Leah Nobel; “Change” from We The People performed by H.E.R.; and “Anyone” from Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist performed by the cast.

Diane Warren, one of modern music’s most celebrated songwriters, has penned nine #1 and 32 top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, is a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame and is tied for having written the most #1 songs as a sole writer in Billboard history. She received 12 Academy Award nominations, is a Grammy winner with 15 nominations, Emmy winner and two-time Golden Globe award winner whose songs have been featured in more than 100 motion pictures. Recently, she won a Golden Globe and received an Academy Award nomination for the original song “Io Si (Seen)” from the 2020 film The Life Ahead.

Mitchell Leib, a third-generation Angeleno and newly minted film, TV and stage producer, is a 45-year music industry veteran. He started in the business as an artist manager, music publisher and independent music supervisor at Artie Ripp’s Family Productions and Home Grown Music Publishing. Most recently, Leib enjoyed a 30 year plus career at Disney Studios over two periods; first from 1995 to 2021 as President of Music & Soundtracks and prior to that from 1986 to 1990 as Sr. Director of Theatrical Music & Soundtracks.