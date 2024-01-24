Neutrik Americas Set to Connect at NAMM 2024

Anaheim, CA (January 24, 2024)—Neutrik Americas, part of Neutrik Group (Booth #14619), will be showcasing an assortment of connectors that address a variety of applications at NAMM 2024. These products include select etherCON ESD Series products, the new silentPLUG STARDUST Edition plugs, the XX Series Straight silentPLUG, and the REAN Power X Series connectors.

The NE8FAH-LD-DAE and NE8FAV-C5-AE products from the etherCON ESD Series chassis connectors line, which is designed to improve the performance of the etherCON A Series by including asymmetric compound (non-metallic) push tabs and protect against damage to sensitive electronics from unwanted energy entering the connector through the latch, whether from a finger touch or other transmission.

The new silentPLUG STARDUST Edition joins the company’s silentPLUG family of connectors. At the heart of the STARDUST Edition lies a pioneering carbon graphene compound. With its stardust black appearance and cool-to-the-touch, lightweight housing, silentPLUG STARDUST Edition offers all the latest silentPLUG features—prevents pops, rattling, and squealing noises when plugging and unplugging instruments such as electric guitars and basses. The housing offers an upgraded design, which is shock-resistant and slip-proof, featuring soft grip zones in its two-component housing.

With their rugged IP65 rating protection for dependable performance in outdoor environments, the REAN X Series Power Connectors offer CBC breaking capacity—enabling a technician to connect or disconnect under load / live conditions. The REAN X Series Power Connectors encompass four products, the RRAC3F-X-000 lockable power outlet chassis connector, the RRAC3M-X-000 lockable power inlet chassis connector, the RCAC3F-X-000 lockable female cable connector, and the RCAC3M-X-000 lockable male cable connector.

The DR Series XLR and etherCON connectors, designed to meet the needs of OEMs, integrators, as well as professionals in live events and broadcasting, offer a range of impressive features, by addressing the growing demand for IP65-rated signal chain solutions. Neutrik Americas will showcase its collaboration with PK Sound in enhancing the connectivity of its advanced loudspeaker products. A PK Sound T8 robotic line array module outfitted with the NEUTRIK DR Series connector will be on display in our booth during the NAMM show.

The DR Series connectors include consistent D-size configurations across all connector types, covering etherCON and XLR 3/5/4+2 pin, available in both male and female variations. These connectors feature an ear-mount design and maintain a uniform 24mm spacing from the chassis to the PCB across all connector types, allowing for the creation of streamlined, single-plane board designs, optimizing efficiency and functionality.

Mark Boyadjian, Senior Customer Solutions Engineer at Neutrik Americas, said, “We believe the DR Series connectors will meet the sophisticated needs of today’s AVL products for frequent and rugged use at events and broadcasts. When we look at how our industry has grown and what it has grown into, the need to keep the elements out of equipment and cabling is no longer an option, it’s a requirement. I’m proud to say that the Neutrik Group continues to work on providing solutions that join innovation with the needs of customers. It’s been the cornerstone of our company for nearly 50 years.”