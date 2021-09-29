Neutrik Reinvents Itself in the Americas

Neutrik has reinvented its presence on our shores, expanding its operations and renaming itself as Neutrik Americas.

Charlotte, NC (September 28, 2021)—Neutrik has reinvented its presence on our shores, expanding its operations and renaming itself as Neutrik Americas. Still a wholly owned subsidiary of Neutrik AG and a member of the Neutrik Group, Neutrik Americas will now service all the Americas from its Charlotte, NC facility.

The aim is to provide centralized operation for the Americas, consolidating sales and support for the entire region with the expectation that it will provide greater responsiveness for customers in the form of sales and support services.

As part of the expansion, Neutrik Americas now offers English, Spanish, Portuguese, and French language support from its Charlotte headquarters for customers throughout North, Central, and South America they may physically be located.

Peter Milbery, president, remarked, “We moved to Charlotte in 2010 in anticipation of this journey. At that time, we purchased a facility and adjacent land of significant size near the Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) to accommodate the logistics of this expanded territory. Now, as we begin this journey—coordinating various businesses, languages, trade shows, compliance requirements, logistics and so much more—we are committed to making Neutrik Americas easy to conduct business with. We have hired champion-league employees who speak the languages of this entire region and have every intention of providing world-class service and support for everything Neutrik encompasses.”

In addition to the new expansion, the Neutrik Group will be launching a new global website www.neutrikgroup.com on October 1.