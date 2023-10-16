Neutrik Expands FiberFox Beam Connector/Cabling Line

Charlotte, NC (October 16, 2023)—Neutrik Americas has expanded its FiberFox rugged fiber optic product line. FiberFox uses chassis connectors that accept standard LCs on one side and MIL-DTL-83526 compatible cable connectors on the other side. The new FiberFox EBC25 cable connectors and chassis connectors provide new options.

The new EBC25 connectors feature green coloring that provides visual compatibility with similar systems. EBC25 chassis connectors feature a jam nut design for installation in environments where the D-size flange is unnecessary. This design provides a drop-in alternative to existing MIL-DTL-83526 products. EBC25 cable connectors feature a EPDM boot and temperature resistance of -46°C to 71°C. EBC25 connectors are available in both 2-channel multimode and 4-channel multimode configurations.

Additionally, the cable assemblies, whether in the traditional EBC15 black-and-orange coloring or the new EBC25 green coloring, can now be manufactured using Neutrik’s premium Xtreme cabling. Xtreme cabling features a cut-proof and rodent-resistant double jacket with glass yarn reinforcement in addition to an interior layer of aramid yarn, yielding an unparalleled combination of durability plus flexibility.

As with all FiberFox cable assemblies, the new FiberFox Xtreme cable assemblies require no special cleaning or measurement tools and feature IP68 weather resistance both mated and unmated. Further, they are wear-free with constant performance to 10,000 mating cycles with no maintenance required.