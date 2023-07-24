Neutrik Americas Partners with eSports Team Hornets Venom GT

Charlotte, NC (July 24, 2023)—Charlotte-based Neutrik Americas has become the exclusive connectivity partner of Hornets Venom GT, the official NBA 2K League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets. The multi-year partnership marks the first partnership that is exclusive to Hornets Venom GT and will focus on the connectivity needs for the extensive electronic equipment utilized by the esports team.

“We’re happy to welcome Neutrik Americas as our first partner that is exclusive to Hornets Venom GT, and we are particularly thrilled about what this strategic partnership means for the future of our team,” said Hornets Sports & Entertainment Chief Revenue Officer Jacob Gallagher. “As we’ve seen in recent years, esports is one of the fastest growing entertainment vehicles in the world, making reliable connectively more vital than ever. Neutrik’s support will help propel our NBA 2K League team forward and enhance the overall online experience for our players and fans.”

In addition to being designated a Proud Partner of the team, Neutrik becomes the entitlement sponsor of the team’s gaming studio, with branding elements featured in-studio and at future in-person activations. The deal also features in-game virtual branding elements, including courtside LED signage, and a Neutrik-sponsored “Venom GT Wins” social media series.

“Neutrik Americas has been providing connectivity to gaming spaces of all sizes for years,” said Stacy Kaskon, Vice President of Sales & Marketing for Neutrik Americas. “This next step made sense and we are so excited to support our local NBA 2K team. We can’t wait to see what this winning combination will bring to the game.”