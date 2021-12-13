Neutrik Americas Acquires Major Custom Cable

Charlotte, NC (December 13, 2021)—Neutrik Americas (NAM) has acquired data and communication cable manufacturer Major Custom Cable (MCC).

Headquartered in Jackson, MO, Major Custom Cable serves the communications and IT industries as an ISO 9001 registered facility with more than 50,000 square feet of manufacturing and warehousing space. Every solution is tested for 100% functionality, and all products are supplied with a one-year warranty.

MCC is a longtime customer and business partner of Neutrik Americas and will be part of the latter company’s efforts to expand into new markets. “Neutrik has a long and successful history with Major Custom Cable as both a customer and a supplier, and the company has always impressed us with their capabilities, quality, and fast response times,” said Peter Milbery, president of Neutrik Americas. “For more than a decade, Neutrik has pushed to expand into new markets with our ruggedized copper- and fiber-based locking, circular connectors. The acquisition of MCC will help us accelerate this push to diversify into new markets. At NAM, we are thrilled that we will now have U.S. based manufacturing in addition to our existing global manufacturing capabilities. We look forward to a long-term and close relationship with MCC.”

Clark Hurrell, president of Major Custom Cable, noted, “The Neutrik acquisition of Major Custom Cable creates an exciting future for our employees. The combined expertise of both teams provides our customers with an expanded product offering, increased sales support, and reduced lead times due to the USA-based manufacturing capabilities of Major Custom Cable. Everyone at our company sees this acquisition as very positive, and we look forward to taking our combined efforts to the next level.”