Neutrik Builds Its 2-Billionth Connector

Just in time for the company’s 50th anniversary, Neutrik has manufactured its 2-billionth connector.

Schaan, Liechtenstein (July 2, 2025)— Just in time for the company’s 50th anniversary, Neutrik has manufactured its 2-billionth connector. The moment was celebrated with a reception at company headquarters in Schaan, Liechtenstein, as the 2-billionth Neutrik connector was presented to Georg Wohlwend, delegate of the Board of Directors for the Neutrik Group.

While the company produces numerous connectors, the one hitting the magic milestone was an opticalCON Hybrid Med, designed for the healthcare sector, where it is used to transmit high resolution images and video in operating theaters

Founded in 1975, the company has produced everything from XLR and speakON connectors to powerCON power connectivity series, and now its opticalCON fiber optic and etherCON data solutions.

Denoting the company’s half-century, a special limited edition 50th Anniversary product line has been created, starting with the release of special anniversary edition male and female XLR connectors and a ¼ inch instrument plug. They feature a new conductive zinc-based coating, providing an aesthetic dark grey metallic finish with a laser-engraved 50 Years anniversary commemorative logo.

Wohlwend offered, “For 50 years, Neutrik has set the standard in connectivity, enabling our customers to achieve incredible feats in audio, video, data and power applications. As we look ahead, we remain steadfast in our commitment to innovation and reliability, ensuring that Neutrik remains synonymous with excellence for generations to come.”