VIDEO: Inside The Sound of ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Season 2

Meet the audio team behind ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' as they share insights and more in this exclusive Mix video panel.

Join moderator Jennifer Walden as she talks with supervising sound editors/designers Glenn Freemantle, MPSE and Ben Barker, and re-recording mixer Richard Spooner about their work on season two of Amazon Prime Video’s hit series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The wide-ranging conversation explores all aspects of the show’s detailed sound, used to bring viewers into the world of Middle Earth. Particular attention is given to Season Two’s showstopper episode seven, “Doomed To Die.”