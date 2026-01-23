Oscar Sound and Music Nominations Announced

Hollywood, CA (January 23, 2025)—The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the nominees for the 98th annual Oscars, including in the three sound and music categories.
Ryan Coogler’s history-making Sinners picked up 16 Oscar nominations—the most ever—including for sound and both music categories, breaking the record previously held jointly by All About Eve, Titanic and La La Land, which each received 14 nods. One Battle after Another earned 13 nominations, while Marty Supreme, Frankenstein and Sentimental Value each received nine.
The 98th Oscars award ceremony, hosted by Conan O’Brien, will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on ABC and streaming on Hulu.
The nominations for the Oscar sound and music categories are as follows:
SOUND
F1
Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo and Juan Peralta
Frankenstein
Greg Chapman, Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke and Brad Zoern
One Battle after Another
José Antonio García, Christopher Scarabosio and Tony Villaflor
Sinners
Chris Welcker, Benjamin A. Burtt, Felipe Pacheco, Brandon Proctor and Steve Boeddeker
Sirāt
Amanda Villavieja, Laia Casanovas and Yasmina Praderas
MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)
Bugonia
Jerskin Fendrix
Frankenstein
Alexandre Desplat
Hamnet
Max Richter
One Battle after Another
Jonny Greenwood
Sinners
Ludwig Goransson
MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)
Dear Me
from Diane Warren: Relentless; Music and Lyric by Diane Warren
Golden
from KPop Demon Hunters; Music and Lyric by EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seon and Teddy Park
I Lied to You
from Sinners; Music and Lyric by Raphael Saadiq and Ludwig Goransson
Sweet Dreams of Joy
from Viva Verdi!; Music and Lyric by Nicholas Pike
Train Dreams
from Train Dreams; Music by Nick Cave and Bryce Dessner; Lyric by Nick Cave