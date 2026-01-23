Oscar Sound and Music Nominations Announced

Hollywood, CA (January 23, 2025)—The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the nominees for the 98th annual Oscars, including in the three sound and music categories.

Ryan Coogler’s history-making Sinners picked up 16 Oscar nominations—the most ever—including for sound and both music categories, breaking the record previously held jointly by All About Eve, Titanic and La La Land, which each received 14 nods. One Battle after Another earned 13 nominations, while Marty Supreme, Frankenstein and Sentimental Value each received nine.

The 98th Oscars award ceremony, hosted by Conan O’Brien, will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on ABC and streaming on Hulu.

The nominations for the Oscar sound and music categories are as follows:

SOUND

F1

Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo and Juan Peralta

Frankenstein

Greg Chapman, Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke and Brad Zoern

One Battle after Another

José Antonio García, Christopher Scarabosio and Tony Villaflor

Sinners

Chris Welcker, Benjamin A. Burtt, Felipe Pacheco, Brandon Proctor and Steve Boeddeker

Sirāt

Amanda Villavieja, Laia Casanovas and Yasmina Praderas

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)

Bugonia

Jerskin Fendrix

Frankenstein

Alexandre Desplat

Hamnet

Max Richter

One Battle after Another

Jonny Greenwood

Sinners

Ludwig Goransson

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)

Dear Me

from Diane Warren: Relentless; Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

Golden

from KPop Demon Hunters; Music and Lyric by EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seon and Teddy Park

I Lied to You

from Sinners; Music and Lyric by Raphael Saadiq and Ludwig Goransson

Sweet Dreams of Joy

from Viva Verdi!; Music and Lyric by Nicholas Pike

Train Dreams

from Train Dreams; Music by Nick Cave and Bryce Dessner; Lyric by Nick Cave