Oscar Sound and Music Nominations Announced

Hollywood, CA (January 23, 2024)—The nominees for the 96th annual Oscars have been announced, including in the three sound and music categories.

Oppenheimer, which has been dominating the award and nomination lists this season, heads the pack with 13 nods, including for sound and music (original score). Poor Things received 11 nominations, followed by Killers of the Flower Moon with 10. Both were recognized for music (original score). Barbie received eight nominations, including two in the music (original song) category, for Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, and Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell. A number of the films nominated for Sound were featured in the recent Mix Presents Sound For Film Awards Season event; click through to see in-depth interviews with the audio teams behind them.

The 96th Oscars award ceremony will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and next day on Hulu.

The nominations for the Oscar sound and music categories are as follows:

Sound

The Creator – Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic

Maestro – Steven A. Morrow, Richard King, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One – Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor

Oppenheimer – Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo and Kevin O’Connell

The Zone of Interest – Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn

Music (Original Score)

American Fiction – Laura Karpman

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – John Williams

Killers of the Flower Moon – Robbie Robertson

Oppenheimer – Ludwig Göransson

Poor Things – Jerskin Fendrix

Music (Original Song)

“The Fire Inside” from Flamin’ Hot – Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

“I’m Just Ken” from Barbie – Music and Lyric by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt

“It Never Went Away” from American Symphony – Music and Lyric by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson

“Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” from Killers of the Flower Moon – Music And Lyric By Scott George

“What Was I Made For?” from Barbie – Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell