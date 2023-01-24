Oscar Sound and Music Nominations Announced

The nominees for the 95th annual Oscars have been announced, including in the three sound and music categories.

Hollywood, CA (January 24, 2022)—The nominees for the 95th annual Academy Awards have been announced, including in the three sound and music categories.

Everything Everywhere All at Once leads the Oscar pack overall with a total of 11 nominations, with The Banshees of Inisherin and All Quiet on the Western Front tied for second with nine nods each.

Links below lead to exclusive Mix Sound For Film video interviews with the audio and music teams behind the nominated films!

The 95th Oscars award ceremony will be held on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC.

The nominations for the Oscar sound and music categories are as follows:

Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front — Viktor Prášil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel and Stefan Korte

Avatar: The Way of Water — Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers and Michael Hedges

The Batman — Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray and Andy Nelson

Elvis — David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson and Michael Keller

Top Gun: Maverick — Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor

Music (Original Score)

All Quiet on the Western Front — Volker Bertelmann

Babylon — Justin Hurwitz

The Banshees of Inisherin — Carter Burwell

Everything Everywhere All at Once — Son Lux

The Fabelmans — John Williams

Music (Original Song)

“Applause” from Tell It like a Woman — Music and lyric by Diane Warren

“Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick — Music and lyric by Lady Gaga and BloodPop

“Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson; lyric by Tems and Ryan Coogler

“Naatu Naatu” from RRR — Music by M.M. Keeravaani; lyric by Chandrabose

“This Is a Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once — Music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski; lyric by Ryan Lott and David Byrne