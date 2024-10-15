PreSonus Studio One Pro 7, Pricing Changes Debut

PreSonus' latest edition of its flagship DAW, Studio One Pro 7, debuts with a bevy of new features -- and pricing plans -- in tow.

Baton Rouge, LA (October 15, 2024)—PreSonus has launched the latest edition of its flagship DAW, Studio One Pro 7, adding AI-powered Stem Separation, Splice integration, an Integrated Launcher, a new virtual instrument and more. The move comes simultaneously with a major change in the company’s timeline for releases and updates, as well as its pricing structure for the DAW.

PreSonus reports there’s more than 30 new features onboard, ranging from new production tools and sound libraries to workflow improvements. The Stem Separation feature allows users to demix a song into four tracks which can then be bounced into other projects, such as instrumental versions. Meanwhile, the Splice integration incorporates the music sample platform Splice directly into the DAW, letting users search for and preview samples to apply to their work. While the integration will accommodate existing Splice subscribers, those new to Splice will have access to thousands of Splice samples made free for Studio One Pro 7 users, regardless of whether they are subscribed to Splice or not.

In addition to the new integrated Launcher and new instrument Deep Flight One, there’s also impact integration for Note Editor; interactive scale and loop tools; a Global Transpose feature that can change the key of an entire song; expanded tempo selection

For many, however, the changes to PreSonus’s release cycle and pricing will be among the biggest concerns. Studio One Pro 7 will be the last major version release where features are held back to warrant a major change in version number. Moving forward, Studio One Pro will issue new feature releases multiple times per year. Multiple pricing levels have been introduced:

Perpetual License: Users can now purchase a perpetual software license for US$199.99, or upgrade their perpetual license from any previous legacy version of Studio One Artist Edition or Studio One Professional Edition for US$149.99. A year of new feature releases are included with every perpetual license purchase.

Perpetual License with 12 Months of Subscription Access: For US$179.99 per year, users get a Studio One Pro 7 perpetual license and 12 months of access to all the extras included in Studio One Pro+ (cloud-based tools, exclusive content, loops and samples, 3rd party partner plug-ins and offers, and more).

Additionally, the purchase of a PreSonus top-end StudioLive mixer, Quantum HD audio interface, or pair of Eris Pro studio monitors will also include a free perpetual license and 12 months of access.

Monthly and 6-Month Access Plans: Users can access Studio One Pro 7 and ll the extras for US$19.99 per month, or get six months of stackable access for US$99.99 available at most PreSonus retailers.