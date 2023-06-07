Shure Names Sam Sabet New CTO

Niles, IL (June 6, 2023)—Shure has named Sam Sabet as its new Chief Technology Officer, replacing Avi Vaidya, who retired from that role.

abet joins Shure after serving as Senior Vice President of Engineering and Head of Product Development and Delivery at Crestron Electronics. He previously held roles that included leading HQ2 for Crestron in Texas, establishing an engineering center of excellence, and managing global product development teams. Sabet had also previously served as Director of Network Management Systems at AT&T Submarine Systems, developing and deploying undersea fiber optic telecommunication systems.

Sabet has also served as an adjunct professor for Monmouth University, Southern Methodist University, and New Jersey Institute of Technology (where he received his Bachelor’s, Master’s and Doctorate degrees) and he continues to teach a number of graduate-level courses.

“His deep experience in product development – especially with software – blended with his leadership capabilities, makes him an excellent fit at Shure,” said Chris Schyvinck, President and CEO, Shure.

“Shure has a storied history and an exciting future, and that’s what is so inspiring about joining this team,” said Sabet. “It’s an organization that has always been known for its tremendous innovation, and I’m honored to be part of the group that is driving amazing new advances for customers in various industries all over the world.”