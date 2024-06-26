Spitfire Lands at New L.A. Location

When Warren Huart, founder of Produce Like a Pro, relocated his Spitfire Studio, he also made a change to a new console as well.

Los Angeles, CA (June 26, 2024)—Multi-platinum producer and engineer Warren Huart, founder of the popular Produce Like a Pro educational platform, made a major change when he relocated his Spitfire Studio.

The 775,000-plus subscribers to the Produce Like a Pro YouTube channel grew accustomed to seeing a venerable British large-format analog mixing console in many of the videos that Huart shot at Spitfire. But when the U.K. native moved his facility to the suburbs of Los Angeles last year, it was out with the old and in with the new—namely, a compact Audient ASP4816 Heritage.

Still going by the name Spitfire Studio, Huart’s new dedicated studio space was originally designed by the multi-TEC Award-nominated studio designer, Jay Kaufman. As a result, Huart says, “The rooms sound phenomenal.” The new Spitfire location offers two control rooms, one of which he sub-rents to a high-profile client “because it sounds so good,” and two live rooms.

Huart says he is pleased with his decision to install a new British mixing console: “Having the Audient desk means I get the same sound that I did from my old desk at a fraction of the cost.” The inline, fully analog recording and mixing console includes the U.K. manufacturer’s vintage mix bus processing and John Hardy op amps on the mix bus output.

Having collected audio equipment ever since starting in the music industry, Huart’s purchase decision was based on a number of requirements. “I have a whole lot of outboard,” he says. “I need access to all the hardware and I need the console to be quiet. I need the EQs to sound great but not so colored that I can only use it on certain things. The ASP4816 Heritage Edition does it all: it’s super-clean and has a really low noise floor. The EQ is incredibly usable, and I have the ability to insert tons of EQs and compressors.”

Not surprisingly, Huart produced a video introducing the new console on his NAMM TEC Award-winning Produce Like a Pro online audio academy channel. “It’s a console I can use for mixing in a hybrid fashion—because that’s how I like to mix—with the ‘detailed stuff’ inside of my DAW and then ‘global stuff’ on the console. Also, it has 16 beautiful mic pres, so I can track full bands.”