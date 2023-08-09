Trinnov Audio Announces New Headquarters

Trinnov Audio has announced the construction of its new global Headquarters in France

France (August 9, 2023)—Trinnov Audio has announced the construction of its new global Headquarters in France. The new headquarters is intended to stimulate creativity, and teamwork, and provide well-being for the Trinnov staff.

The facility will be built on one of the very last available land plots of the “Grand Paris” metro expansion project. After long and methodical research, Arnaud Laborie, CEO and co-founder of Trinnov Audio, found 5,100 square meters of nature adjacent to a future mega metro train station that directly connects to the very center of Paris (21 min), CDG Airport (27 min), and 400m away from the highway.

Out of a total area of 4,500 square meters, the facility will feature no less than 1,000 square meters of acoustic and listening spaces, including 450 square meters of laboratories and 500 square meters of showroom and training space.

The space will include 450 square meters of laboratories; a full-size anechoic chamber of 8m x 8m x 8m; a passive variable acoustic room and critical listening room; an immersive sound and active acoustics lab; small acoustic and functional test rooms; electronic labs and a prototyping workshop.

In addition, the R&D team will have 550 square meters of office space. The facility will include a 180-square-meter, 120-seat multipurpose room that can be used as a Cinema, a Dubbing Stage, or a large-scale Conference room. There will also be a 70-square-meter VIP room and three studios: an immersive studio (home Atmos), a small music studio, and a photo/web recording studio. Elsewhere, there will be a functional immersive space with variable acoustic and movable speakers; a classroom; and a reception space, complemented by several gardens and rooftops.

This building was conceived and co-designed by Trinnov and French architect firm GBL over a period of 24 months. The first stone will be turned in October 2023 with the opening planned in 2025.