Seen on the Scene: AES Show 2024, Day 1
The AES Show is back in New York City this week, so we've been trekking the floor to discover the highlights and must-sees; here's just some of what we found!
New York, NY (October 9, 2024)—Once again, the
Audio Engineering Society Convention has returned to the Big Apple, bringing the industry together to show off the latest gear, educate the next generation of audio pros and reconnect in person. Say what you will about online meetings and social media, but they doesn’t hold a candle to checking out gear with your own hands, getting career-making advice from a panel of pros in person, or making the rock-solid connections that lead to your next gig—and those are just a few of the things that the AES Show is serving up this week.
In an interesting approach, the show floor opened mid-day at 1PM after the Opening Ceremonies at Noon. Visitors streamed on to the show floor to check out the latest and greatest gear.
Audeze has had a packed booth throughout the show, with hundreds of people discovering the company’s headphones each day.
With the AES’s educational focus, the highlight of the day was 11-time Grammy Award-winning producer, artist, songwriter, and musician (and recent Mix cover star) Jack Antonoff and his long-time collaborator, five-time Grammy Award-winning recording and mix engineer Laura Sisk. Taking questions from Glenn Lorbecki and the crowd, the pair shared insights and hard-earned knowledge gained from working with some of the biggest names in music.
Allen & Heath has a dLive S5000 console on display, much like the one used recently to mix monitors for George Strait when he performed for nearly 111,000 people at Texas A&M’s Kyle Field.
If there’s a microphone at the show that makes attendees stop dead in their tracks and say “what’s that?”, it’s surely Audio-Technica’s BP3600 immersive audio microphone, comprised of eight cardioid condenser mics.
Meyer Sound has a considerable presence on the show floor, presenting its Ultra-X line, including the new flagship Ultra-X80 point source loudspeaker.
Focusrite just expanded its long-running Scarlett audio interface line with the introduction of three new models—the Scarlett 16i16, 18i16, and 18i20—so they are on display and getting plenty of attention.
Gary Thielman, president of Harrison Audio, has been discussing the company’s new channel configurations and frame variants for its 32Classic analog console. COME BACK TOMORROW FOR MORE FROM THE SHOW FLOOR!
