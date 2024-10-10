Seen on the Scene: AES Show 2024, Day 1

The AES Show is back in New York City this week, so we've been trekking the floor to discover the highlights and must-sees; here's just some of what we found!

New York, NY (October 9, 2024)—Once again, the Audio Engineering Society Convention has returned to the Big Apple, bringing the industry together to show off the latest gear, educate the next generation of audio pros and reconnect in person. Say what you will about online meetings and social media, but they doesn’t hold a candle to checking out gear with your own hands, getting career-making advice from a panel of pros in person, or making the rock-solid connections that lead to your next gig—and those are just a few of the things that the AES Show is serving up this week.

COME BACK TOMORROW FOR MORE FROM THE SHOW FLOOR!