Wolff Audio Acquires Pulse Techniques

Santa Barbara, CA (September 24, 2025)—Wolff Audio has acquired Pulse Techniques (Pultec), the manufacturer of recreations of the legendary Pultec equalizers.

Steve Jackson, owner of Pulse Techniques, has been preparing for retirement and personally selected Wolff Audio founder Paul Wolff as the steward for the company’s future. Production of Pultec equipment will remain in Fort Collins, CO, with the current staff.

“After years of building Pulse Techniques back into a world-class brand, it was important for me to find the right person to carry the torch; I couldn’t think of anyone better than Paul Wolff,” Jackson said. “Paul’s reputation for design excellence and his deep respect for audio history give me complete confidence that the Pultec legacy will be preserved and expanded.”

Wolff Audio emphasized that Pulse will continue to operate as a separate entity, maintaining its unique identity and product line. “Pulse Techniques is a crown jewel in the history of professional audio,” Wolff said. “We are honored to help carry its legacy forward. By keeping production in Fort Collins with the same skilled team, customers can expect the exact same quality and authenticity they’ve always known—now with Wolff Audio’s support and resources behind it.”

“As both a longtime user and admirer of Pultec EQs, I couldn’t be more excited to welcome Pulse Techniques into the Wolff Audio family,” said Jay Porter, CEO of Wolff Audio. “Pultecs have always ranked among my favorite pieces in the studio, and it’s an honor to ensure they remain available to engineers and producers around the world.”