Yamaha Pro Audio Opens Nashville Demo Space

Nashville, TN (October 24, 2024)—It’s great to read about live sound equipment or talk with someone who’s used an item, but nothing beats getting hands-on with gear in a professional setting where you can push those faders, explore settings and get real-world insights from a knowledgeable pro. With that in mind, Yamaha Pro Audio has opened a brand-new demo space and showroom at famed tour support/rehearsal studio Soundcheck Nashville.

The new Yamaha facility is outfitted with numerous offerings from multiple Yamaha brands, including Rivage PM Series and DM7 Series desks, AFC immersive sound systems, Nexo speakers and more. The site was created to provide engineers, sound designers, installers, integrators, commercial audio and sound reinforcement professionals at all levels with hands-on experiences based around the company’s products. It will also serve as a hub for live demos, clinics, educational seminars, exclusive sales events and live streaming sessions.

Julian Williams, director of sales, Commercial Audio and Nexo, explained, “This space showcases the full potential of our Pro Audio line, from immersive sound with AFC to powerful live sound with the Rivage PM, DM7 Series and Nexo speakers, making Yamaha technologies more accessible to the audio community.”

Russ Long, field marketing engineer, concurred, noting, “The Yamaha Lab demo environment lets FOH and MON engineers seamlessly switch between Rivage PM and DM7 desks, exploring the differences and similarities in workflows firsthand. With the ability to load show files onto every possible Rivage PM system configuration without conversion, and move easily between surfaces, engineers can experiment and gain the real-time insights they need to fine-tune their preferences.”

Preston Gray, director, marketing, Professional Audio Team, noted, “As the only professional audio manufacturer with such intimate expertise in music, we know how music is created and how its intended to sound. In our new demo space, engineers and musicians can experience that legacy firsthand, witnessing how Yamaha continues to set the standard in Professional Audio.”