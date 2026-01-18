Billy Corgan To Become 2026 TEC Innovation Award Recipient

A cultural polymath best-known as the leader of Grammy-winning alternative rock band The Smashing Pumpkins, Billy Corgan has brought insight and innovation to music over the last 30 years, while also carving out careers as a New York Times bestselling author, wrestling promoter, podcaster and more. NAMM will acknowledge that legacy when it honors Corgan with its prestigious TEC Innovation Award during the 41st TEC Awards, to be held Thursday evening, Jan. 22, 2026, during The NAMM Show.

The TEC Innovation Award recognizes visionary contributions that shape the future of music, sound and creative production. Corgan is being honored for his transformative impact on modern, guitar-driven music and his forward-thinking approach to tone shaping and sonic architecture from the explosive dynamics and layered opulence of Siamese Dream to the genre-blending ambition of Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, and his continued reinvention across The Smashing Pumpkins’ expansive catalog, including the most recent releases ATUM: A Rock Opera in Three Acts and Aghori Mhori Mei. His work has expanded the boundaries of modern rock and inspired generations of musicians, engineers and creators.

“Billy’s fearless approach to production, imaginative pedal chains, analog exploration, intricate layering and boundary-breaking studio techniques have influenced countless creators,” said John Mlynczak, NAMM President and CEO. “His deep commitment to innovation and artistic evolution places him among the most distinctive and influential musical architects of the last three decades.”

Beyond his work with Grammy Award-winning band The Smashing Pumpkins, Corgan stands out as a multifaceted creative force. His solo catalog includes TheFutureEmbrace, Aegea, Ogilala and Cotillions. In the studio, he has collaborated with a broad range of artists including Tony Iommi of Black Sabbath, Ric Ocasek, Cheap Trick, Ray Davies, New Order, Marianne Faithfull, Scorpions, Korn, Phantogram, The Veronicas and Code Orange. He has also contributed music to film soundtracks such as Ransom, Stigmata and Spun, and released his first poetry book, Blinking with Fists, in 2004, which went on to become a New York Times best seller.

Corgan’s creative reach extends into a variety of cultural spaces. A lifelong wrestling aficionado, he owns and serves as president of the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA). He also owns Madame ZuZu’s Teahouse in Highland Park, where he often performs intimate surprise sets and hosts the podcast The Magnificent Others, featuring conversations with artists, entrepreneurs and leaders. He is also a staunch animal advocate, supporting no-kill shelters such as PAWS Chicago. Most recently, Corgan partnered with the Lyric Opera of Chicago for the world premiere of A Night of Mellon Collie and Infinite Sadness, an operatic reimagining of The Smashing Pumpkins’ landmark 1995 double album. The production featured Corgan performing alongside the world class opera artists, with sweeping new arrangements brought to life by the Lyric Opera Orchestra and Chorus for an immersive experience that fused the emotional intensity of rock with the grandeur of opera.

Past recipients of the TEC Innovation Award include Paul McCartney, Joni Mitchell, RZA, Peter Frampton, Jackson Browne, Pete Townshend, Lindsey Buckingham, Stevie Wonder, Herbie Hancock, Brian Wilson, Jack White and many more. At its core, the TEC Awards honor those who expand what is possible in music and sound. Billy Corgan’s legacy of experimentation and creative courage exemplifies that mission.