2026 NAMM TEC Awards Finalists Named

Anaheim, CA (September 12, 2025)—Finalists have been announced for the 41st Annual TEC Awards, honoring top pro-audio products and projects.

Presented annually during The NAMM Show, the TEC Awards recognize the individuals, companies and technical innovations behind the sound of recordings, live performances, films, television, video games, and multimedia.

Eligible products were released between July 1, 2024 – June 30, 2025. The voting period will run from December 1, 2025 to January 12, 2026.

The annual awards ceremony will be held Thursday, January 22, 2026, during The NAMM Show in Anaheim, CA, which runs the week of January 20-24, 2026.

At the ceremony, one artist will be presented with the Les Paul Innovation Award. The annual award honors musical artists whose work has exemplified the creative application of audio technology. Previous honorees include Les Paul, Peter Frampton, Quincy Jones, Joe Perry, Pete Townshend, Stevie Wonder, Joni Mitchell, Carol Kaye, Chuck D, Jack White and The RZA.

This year’s nominees are:

Amplification Hardware / Studio & Sound Reinforcement

EAW – UXA4807D

L-Acoustics – LA1.16i

Lea Professional – Connect Series Digital CS-1504D

Powersoft – Unica-T Touring Amplifiers

Radial Engineering – Nuance Select

Universal Audio – Apollo Monitor Correction Powered by Sonarworks

Audio Apps & Hardware / Peripherals for Smartphones & Tablets

Apple – Logic Pro v.11.2 for iPad

Caedence – Caedence

Fender – Fender Studio

Music AI – Music AI v6.2

Rational Acoustics – Smaart RTA

Steinberg – Cubasis 3.7.5

Audio Education Technology

Bobby Owsinski Media Group – Mastering Engineer’s Handbook 5th Edition

Focal Press – The Audio Circuits Cookbook

Mixerman Publishes – Mixerman’s Ultimate Guide To Producing Records, Music & Songs

Musicians Health Resources – The Bassist’s Complete Guide to Injury Management, Prevention & Better Health

Shure – Axient Digital PSM ‘How To’ Series

Thames & Hudson – Buzz Me In: Inside the Record Plant Studios

Computer Audio Hardware

Apogee Electronics – Symphony Studio Series

Focusrite – RedNet TNX

Merging Technologies – Hapi MK III

Prism Sound – Dream ADA-128 Modular High Quality Audio Conversion System with MADI I/O option

Solid State Logic – SSL 18

Universal Audio – Apollo Twin X Gen 2

DJ Production Technology (Hardware / Software)

AlphaTheta – XDJ-AZ

Denon DJ – Prime Go+

L-Acoustics – L-Acoustics DJ

Native Instruments – Traktor Z1 MK2

Roland– SP-404MKII Version 5 Update

Serato – Serato DJ Pro v3.3.2

Headphone / Earpiece Technology

ADAM Audio – H200

Audeze – LCD-S20

Audio-Technica – ATH-R70xa

Neumann – RIME

Sony – MDR-M1

Ultimate Ears Professional – UE Reference Remastered Plus Pro

Large Format Console Technology

Avid – VENUE 8.0 and the E6LX-256 Engine

DiGiCo – Quantum326

Harrison Audio – 16Classic

Solid State Logic – Oracle

Wolff Audio – Console ST

Yamaha – Rivage PM v6.6

Microphone Preamplifiers

Audient – iD48

British Audio Technologies – BAT 1588

GC Audio – Malcolm Toft Equate X

Harrison Audio – 32Classic MS Mix Strip

Rupert Neve Designs – Shelford 5053 Transformer-Gain Mic Pre & Inductor EQ

Universal Audio – Apollo e1x Remote-controlled Unison Preamp

Microphones – Recording

AEA Ribbon Mics – Nuvo N28

Austrian Audio – OC-S10 Reference Recording Microphone

Nordic Audio Labs – NU-24K

Royer Labs – R-12 Active Ribbon Microphone

Shure – SM4

United Studio Tech – UT Twin48

Microphones – Sound Reinforcement

Audio-Technica – ATM355VF

DPA Microphones – 4099 CORE+ Instrument Microphone

Mojave Audio – MA-D Wireless Head

Sennheiser – MD 421 Kompakt

Shure – Nexadyne Instrument Microphones

Telefunken – M80-WH2 and M81-WH2 Capsules for Sennheiser Wireless Systems

Musical Instrument Amplification & Effects

Ampeg – SGT-DI Blue Line Anniversary Edition

Eventide Audio – Knife Drop

Positive Grid – Spark 2

Strymon – EC-1

Universal Audio – Enigmatic ’82 Overdrive Special Amp

Warm Audio – WA76-P FET Compressor Pedal

Musical Instrument Hardware

Moog Music – Muse

Nord – Organ 3

Novation – Launchkey MK4

Rhodes Music – Rhodes MK8 MIDI

Rhodes Music – Rhodes Stage 61

Roland – V-Drums 7 Series

Musical Instrument Software

Avid – Sibelius 2025

Native Instruments – Komplete 15

Softube – Model 77 Dual Layer Synth

Steinberg – Etude

Universal Audio – UAD Dream ’65 Reverb Amplifier

Vienna Symphonic Library – Synchron Solo Violin 1

Production Essentials

AEA Ribbon Mics – TDI Duo

Flock Audio – SWITCH

Genelec – UNIO Personal Reference Monitoring

Rupert Neve Designs – RNDI-M Active Transformer Direct Interface

Wolff Audio – ProPatch 128R

Yamaha – Rio-D3

Signal Processing Hardware

AEA Ribbon Mics – 1029 Stereo VCA Compressor

Heritage Audio – LANG P.LANE Type 436 All Tube Vari-Mu Compressor

Neve – 88C

Universal Audio – Apollo x16D

Warm Audio – WA76 Stereo Compressor Series (WA76-A2, WA76-D2)

Wes Audio – NGTubeComp

Signal Processing Software (Dynamics / EQ / Utilities)

Apogee Electronics – Clearmountain’s 8068

AutoTune – Vocal Prep

Bettermaker – C502V

FabFilter – Pro-Q 4

FLUX:: – MiRA Analyzer Software

Softube – Weiss Exciter

Signal Processing Software (Effects)

iZotope – Aurora

Soundtoys – SpaceBlender

Strymon – Cloudburst Plugin

Universal Audio – A-Type Multiband Dynamic Enhancer

Vienna Symphonic Library – Synchron Stage Reverb

Waves Audio – ILLUGEN

Small Format Console Technology

Allen & Heath – Qu Series

API – ASM 164

Roland – BRIDGE CAST ONE

Solid State Logic – System T Desktop Fader Tile + Tempest Control App

TASCAM – MODEL 2400

Yamaha – DM7 v1.72

Waves Audio – eMotion LV1 Classic

Sound Reinforcement Loudspeakers

d&b audiotechnik – CCL Compact Cardioid Line Array Series

EAW – NT206L

JBL Professional – JBL PRX900 Series (925 and 935) Powered Loudspeakers

JBL Professional – SRX900 Series Powered Flyable Subwoofers

Meyer Sound – ULTRA-X80

QSC – KC12

Studio Design Project

Alibaba Recording Studios – WSDG

Brainworx Studio Europe – Acoustic Spaces

Distillery II – Distillery Music Group

Fabulous Room – Flux Studios

Studio 33:3 – Haverstick Designs

Violet Isle – WSDG

Studio Monitors

ADAM Audio – D3V

Augspurger Monitors – Quattro 415-Sub418-ET703-SXE3/3500 Ultimate

Barefoot Sound – Footprint 03C

EVE Audio – EXO Series with EXO 24, EXO 25, EXO 27 and EXO 28

Focal – Utopia Main

IK Multimedia – iLoud Micro Monitor Pro

Telegrapher – RHINO

Wireless Technology

Clear-Com – FreeSpeak Icon Wireless Intercom

Positive Grid – Spark NEO

RF Venue – CP Stage Antenna

Roland – WT-10 Wireless Trigger Adapter

Sennheiser – Spectera

Shure – Axient Digital PSM

Sound Devices – A20-HH Digital Wireless Handheld Microphone

Workstation Technology / Recording Devices

Ableton – Ableton Live v12.2

Apple – Logic Pro v.11.2

Avid – Pro Tools 2025.6

Blackmagic Design – DaVinci Resolve 20

PreSonus – Studio One Pro 7

Universal Audio – LUNA 1.8.4