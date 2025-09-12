2026 NAMM TEC Awards Finalists Named

Anaheim, CA (September 12, 2025)—Finalists have been announced for the 41st Annual TEC Awards, honoring top pro-audio products and projects.
Presented annually during The NAMM Show, the TEC Awards recognize the individuals, companies and technical innovations behind the sound of recordings, live performances, films, television, video games, and multimedia.
2025 TEC Award Winners Named
Eligible products were released between July 1, 2024 – June 30, 2025. The voting period will run from December 1, 2025 to January 12, 2026.
The annual awards ceremony will be held Thursday, January 22, 2026, during The NAMM Show in Anaheim, CA, which runs the week of January 20-24, 2026.
Discover more great stories—get a free Mix SmartBrief subscription!
At the ceremony, one artist will be presented with the Les Paul Innovation Award. The annual award honors musical artists whose work has exemplified the creative application of audio technology. Previous honorees include Les Paul, Peter Frampton, Quincy Jones, Joe Perry, Pete Townshend, Stevie Wonder, Joni Mitchell, Carol Kaye, Chuck D, Jack White and The RZA.
This year’s nominees are:
Amplification Hardware / Studio & Sound Reinforcement
EAW – UXA4807D
L-Acoustics – LA1.16i
Lea Professional – Connect Series Digital CS-1504D
Powersoft – Unica-T Touring Amplifiers
Radial Engineering – Nuance Select
Universal Audio – Apollo Monitor Correction Powered by Sonarworks
Audio Apps & Hardware / Peripherals for Smartphones & Tablets
Apple – Logic Pro v.11.2 for iPad
Caedence – Caedence
Fender – Fender Studio
Music AI – Music AI v6.2
Rational Acoustics – Smaart RTA
Steinberg – Cubasis 3.7.5
Audio Education Technology
Bobby Owsinski Media Group – Mastering Engineer’s Handbook 5th Edition
Focal Press – The Audio Circuits Cookbook
Mixerman Publishes – Mixerman’s Ultimate Guide To Producing Records, Music & Songs
Musicians Health Resources – The Bassist’s Complete Guide to Injury Management, Prevention & Better Health
Shure – Axient Digital PSM ‘How To’ Series
Thames & Hudson – Buzz Me In: Inside the Record Plant Studios
Computer Audio Hardware
Apogee Electronics – Symphony Studio Series
Focusrite – RedNet TNX
Merging Technologies – Hapi MK III
Prism Sound – Dream ADA-128 Modular High Quality Audio Conversion System with MADI I/O option
Solid State Logic – SSL 18
Universal Audio – Apollo Twin X Gen 2
DJ Production Technology (Hardware / Software)
AlphaTheta – XDJ-AZ
Denon DJ – Prime Go+
L-Acoustics – L-Acoustics DJ
Native Instruments – Traktor Z1 MK2
Roland– SP-404MKII Version 5 Update
Serato – Serato DJ Pro v3.3.2
Headphone / Earpiece Technology
ADAM Audio – H200
Audeze – LCD-S20
Audio-Technica – ATH-R70xa
Neumann – RIME
Sony – MDR-M1
Ultimate Ears Professional – UE Reference Remastered Plus Pro
Large Format Console Technology
Avid – VENUE 8.0 and the E6LX-256 Engine
DiGiCo – Quantum326
Harrison Audio – 16Classic
Solid State Logic – Oracle
Wolff Audio – Console ST
Yamaha – Rivage PM v6.6
Microphone Preamplifiers
Audient – iD48
British Audio Technologies – BAT 1588
GC Audio – Malcolm Toft Equate X
Harrison Audio – 32Classic MS Mix Strip
Rupert Neve Designs – Shelford 5053 Transformer-Gain Mic Pre & Inductor EQ
Universal Audio – Apollo e1x Remote-controlled Unison Preamp
Microphones – Recording
AEA Ribbon Mics – Nuvo N28
Austrian Audio – OC-S10 Reference Recording Microphone
Nordic Audio Labs – NU-24K
Royer Labs – R-12 Active Ribbon Microphone
Shure – SM4
United Studio Tech – UT Twin48
Microphones – Sound Reinforcement
Audio-Technica – ATM355VF
DPA Microphones – 4099 CORE+ Instrument Microphone
Mojave Audio – MA-D Wireless Head
Sennheiser – MD 421 Kompakt
Shure – Nexadyne Instrument Microphones
Telefunken – M80-WH2 and M81-WH2 Capsules for Sennheiser Wireless Systems
Musical Instrument Amplification & Effects
Ampeg – SGT-DI Blue Line Anniversary Edition
Eventide Audio – Knife Drop
Positive Grid – Spark 2
Strymon – EC-1
Universal Audio – Enigmatic ’82 Overdrive Special Amp
Warm Audio – WA76-P FET Compressor Pedal
Musical Instrument Hardware
Moog Music – Muse
Nord – Organ 3
Novation – Launchkey MK4
Rhodes Music – Rhodes MK8 MIDI
Rhodes Music – Rhodes Stage 61
Roland – V-Drums 7 Series
Musical Instrument Software
Avid – Sibelius 2025
Native Instruments – Komplete 15
Softube – Model 77 Dual Layer Synth
Steinberg – Etude
Universal Audio – UAD Dream ’65 Reverb Amplifier
Vienna Symphonic Library – Synchron Solo Violin 1
Production Essentials
AEA Ribbon Mics – TDI Duo
Flock Audio – SWITCH
Genelec – UNIO Personal Reference Monitoring
Rupert Neve Designs – RNDI-M Active Transformer Direct Interface
Wolff Audio – ProPatch 128R
Yamaha – Rio-D3
Signal Processing Hardware
AEA Ribbon Mics – 1029 Stereo VCA Compressor
Heritage Audio – LANG P.LANE Type 436 All Tube Vari-Mu Compressor
Neve – 88C
Universal Audio – Apollo x16D
Warm Audio – WA76 Stereo Compressor Series (WA76-A2, WA76-D2)
Wes Audio – NGTubeComp
Signal Processing Software (Dynamics / EQ / Utilities)
Apogee Electronics – Clearmountain’s 8068
AutoTune – Vocal Prep
Bettermaker – C502V
FabFilter – Pro-Q 4
FLUX:: – MiRA Analyzer Software
Softube – Weiss Exciter
Signal Processing Software (Effects)
iZotope – Aurora
Soundtoys – SpaceBlender
Strymon – Cloudburst Plugin
Universal Audio – A-Type Multiband Dynamic Enhancer
Vienna Symphonic Library – Synchron Stage Reverb
Waves Audio – ILLUGEN
Small Format Console Technology
Allen & Heath – Qu Series
API – ASM 164
Roland – BRIDGE CAST ONE
Solid State Logic – System T Desktop Fader Tile + Tempest Control App
TASCAM – MODEL 2400
Yamaha – DM7 v1.72
Waves Audio – eMotion LV1 Classic
Sound Reinforcement Loudspeakers
d&b audiotechnik – CCL Compact Cardioid Line Array Series
EAW – NT206L
JBL Professional – JBL PRX900 Series (925 and 935) Powered Loudspeakers
JBL Professional – SRX900 Series Powered Flyable Subwoofers
Meyer Sound – ULTRA-X80
QSC – KC12
Studio Design Project
Alibaba Recording Studios – WSDG
Brainworx Studio Europe – Acoustic Spaces
Distillery II – Distillery Music Group
Fabulous Room – Flux Studios
Studio 33:3 – Haverstick Designs
Violet Isle – WSDG
Studio Monitors
ADAM Audio – D3V
Augspurger Monitors – Quattro 415-Sub418-ET703-SXE3/3500 Ultimate
Barefoot Sound – Footprint 03C
EVE Audio – EXO Series with EXO 24, EXO 25, EXO 27 and EXO 28
Focal – Utopia Main
IK Multimedia – iLoud Micro Monitor Pro
Telegrapher – RHINO
Wireless Technology
Clear-Com – FreeSpeak Icon Wireless Intercom
Positive Grid – Spark NEO
RF Venue – CP Stage Antenna
Roland – WT-10 Wireless Trigger Adapter
Sennheiser – Spectera
Shure – Axient Digital PSM
Sound Devices – A20-HH Digital Wireless Handheld Microphone
Workstation Technology / Recording Devices
Ableton – Ableton Live v12.2
Apple – Logic Pro v.11.2
Avid – Pro Tools 2025.6
Blackmagic Design – DaVinci Resolve 20
PreSonus – Studio One Pro 7
Universal Audio – LUNA 1.8.4