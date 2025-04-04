Inside Mix LA: Immersive Music Production, Part 3
Continue on with our deep dive inside the recent Mix LA: Immersive Music Production event!
In early March, just two months and a day after wildfires raged through the Greater Los Angeles Area, more than 200 audio and music professionals gathered at Universal Music Group’s 21fifteen Studios in Santa Monica for Mix LA: Immersive Music Production II, an all-day event that featured expert panels and cutting-edge immersive audio technology demonstrations throughout the Host Partner’s multi-studio complex. Here’s just some of what attendees saw that day. Don’t pass up Part One and Part Two!
Bob Clearmountain speaks to a packed room in Studio 3, where Apogee and IK Multimedia showed their new Immersive Bundle, a joint offering of a complete, ready-made, affordable 7.1.4 or 9.1.6 setup featuring a Symphony Studio interface on the front end and 11 iLoud MTM MkII monitors for playback. All you have to do is add mic stands. For those who might want to get out of headphones but not tear into their walls and ceiling quite yet, it sure seems like a good way to get started. Photo: Dajuana Jones.
Focal set up pairs of nearfield studio monitors in the Studio 2 control room for Mix LA, and though you can’t see them here, from the monitors’ POV, the room brought attendees in throughout the day for critical listening. Photo: Dajuana Jones.
From left, mix engineer Nick Rives, who calls The Mail Room his home base, and newly independent Ceri Thomas. Photo: Dajuana Jones.
Peter Grueneisen, left, of nonzero\ architecture has designed hundreds of top commercial and private studios throughout Los Angeles over the years. Here, he shows a few examples to producer/engineer Dave Way. Photo: Dajuana Jones.
Barefoot Sound showcased its new Footprint03c center-channel monitors, solidifying the company’s recent moves in immersive playback, while Advanced Systems Group, which has been very active in L.A. the past two years, spotlighted its offerings in everything from sales and consulting to design-build and integration. Photo: Dajuana Jones.
PMC and Custom House at Guitar Center sponsored The Mail Room, an 11.1.6 PMC-based Dolby Atmos mix room that has produced thousands of Atmos mixes for UMG artists over the past five years. It was SRO all day long as Maurice Patist and Davey Rieley brought in a series of A-list engineers, including J Clark, Infrasonic Mastering, playing back material by producer/artist Ryan Ulyate (back of head, sorry Ryan) in a session titled “Planning for Immersive From the Start.” Photo: Dajuana Jones.