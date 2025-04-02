Inside Mix LA: Immersive Music Production, Part 1

Over the next three days, we're going to take you deep inside our Mix LA: Immersive Music Production event!

Over the next three days, we’re going to take you deep inside our Mix LA: Immersive Music Production event!

On a sunny, 70-degree Saturday in early March, just two months and a day after wildfires raged through the Greater Los Angeles Area, more than 200 audio and music professionals gathered at Universal Music Group’s 21fifteen Studios in Santa Monica for Mix LA: Immersive Music Production II, an all-day event that featured expert panels and cutting-edge immersive audio technology demonstrations throughout the Host Partner’s multi-studio complex.

Mix LA kicked off in the facility’s 120-capacity, 13.1.10 Dolby Atmos Performance Stage with a poignant, heartfelt Keynote Conversation between songwriter/producer Greg Wells and producer/engineer Bob Clearmountain, titled “Rebuilding the Mix.” On January 7, both had lost everything—home and studio—and they graciously spoke about what they had gone through, personally and professionally, during the previous 60 days.

The Keynote Conversation was followed by three in-depth Breaking It Down sessions, featuring immersive mix engineers/producers Dennis “ROC.am” Jones (“Can You Stand the Rain?” New Edition), Jennifer Ortiz (“3:AM,” Rapsody ft. Erykah Badu), and Eric Schilling and Herb Waltl (“Here We Go Again,” Ray Charles and Norah Jones), with playback for the audience in Atmos.

To end the day, the remarkable Linda Perry and producer/engineer Dave Way took the stage to talk about the yet-to-be-released Let It Die Here, Perry’s first album as an artist in 20 years. It was a riveting, open and genuine conversation, and the audience was treated to immersive playback of two stellar songs, including the title track. Be sure to check it out in a few months.

Meanwhile, a lineup of leading pro-audio companies put on their own presentations and built their own 7.1.4 setups throughout the studio complex, as shown in a few selected images from a great day in Los Angeles.

• • • • •

COME BACK TOMORROW FOR MUCH MORE FROM THE EVENT!