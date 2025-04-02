Your browser is out-of-date!

Inside Mix LA: Immersive Music Production, Part 1

Over the next three days, we're going to take you deep inside our Mix LA: Immersive Music Production event!

By Mix Staff

crowd at the afterparty at mix l.a. Photo: Dajuana Jones.

On a sunny, 70-degree Saturday in early March, just two months and a day after wildfires raged through the Greater Los Angeles Area, more than 200 audio and music professionals gathered at Universal Music Group’s 21fifteen Studios in Santa Monica for Mix LA: Immersive Music Production II, an all-day event that featured expert panels and cutting-edge immersive audio technology demonstrations throughout the Host Partner’s multi-studio complex.

Mix LA kicked off in the facility’s 120-capacity, 13.1.10 Dolby Atmos Performance Stage with a poignant, heartfelt Keynote Conversation between songwriter/producer Greg Wells and producer/engineer Bob Clearmountain, titled “Rebuilding the Mix.” On January 7, both had lost everything—home and studio—and they graciously spoke about what they had gone through, personally and professionally, during the previous 60 days.

The Keynote Conversation was followed by three in-depth Breaking It Down sessions, featuring immersive mix engineers/producers Dennis “ROC.am” Jones (“Can You Stand the Rain?” New Edition), Jennifer Ortiz (“3:AM,” Rapsody ft. Erykah Badu), and Eric Schilling and Herb Waltl (“Here We Go Again,” Ray Charles and Norah Jones), with playback for the audience in Atmos.

To end the day, the remarkable Linda Perry and producer/engineer Dave Way took the stage to talk about the yet-to-be-released Let It Die Here, Perry’s first album as an artist in 20 years. It was a riveting, open and genuine conversation, and the audience was treated to immersive playback of two stellar songs, including the title track. Be sure to check it out in a few months.

Meanwhile, a lineup of leading pro-audio companies put on their own presentations and built their own 7.1.4 setups throughout the studio complex, as shown in a few selected images from a great day in Los Angeles.

• • • • •

Producer/songwriter/artist Linda Perry and Grammy-winning engineer Dave Way closed the show with an epic finale, talking about the hitmaker’s first album as an artist in 20 years, the soon-to-be-released Let It Die Here. As the audience found out, this was the first time Perry would be hearing Way’s Atmos mixes. Chairs were set up in the front row so that she and her daughter could listen to the title track for the opener. After playback of “Sunday Best” midway through the talk, Perry returned to the stage with a genuine tear in her eye and said quietly, “That’s a beautiful song—and not because I wrote it, but because of how it makes me feel. What I’ve been through.” She went on to talk about how for the past 20 years, she has mostly worked for others, but never for herself. Then, about a year ago, while a camera crew was following her around for what turned into a documentary, she realized that she needed new music. So she scored the film and then started writing songs. Less than a year later, she has an album. She’s back, and as she told the audience, “People better look out because right now, I am in a flow!” Photo: Dajuana Jones.
In the Studio 2 live room, SSL’s Phill Scholes takes an attendee through the unique immersive music features built into the System T500 console, with playback from a 7.1.4 rig built and tuned for the day by Kali Audio, featuring SM-5 monitors. Photo: Dajuana Jones.
COME BACK TOMORROW FOR MUCH MORE FROM THE EVENT!

