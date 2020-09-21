Clear-Com Presents On-Set Solutions for Communication and Zoned Media Production

Clear-Com has long been a fixture in comms for live sound and broadcast, and the company's full-duplex wireless system has tremendous benefits for film and television.

With COVID-19, media production teams are having to rethink how they interact on set and among team members. While full-duplex comms systems were once used primarily by the camera operators and DP, with the new norms of socially distanced and zoned media production, more people are working remotely or at a greater distance than ever before.

In this situation, a flexible, IP-based full-duplex (talk and listen at the same time) intercom system can be a mission-critical tool in keeping all the team members communicating to the right people, at the right time, while maintaining social distance.

Clear-Com’s hands-free systems are designed to be easy to use, lightweight and portable, with the ability to be quickly deployed on location, complete with DC backup, in a matter of minutes. With a variety of different solution available, systems can be configured for both partyline and point-to-point communication, and they integrate seamlessly with two-way radios, and include the Agent-IC mobile app option for remote team members.

The Zone System: The Safe Way Forward

The Directors Guild of America (DGA), International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), International Brotherhood of Teamsters (IBT) and the Basic Crafts, and Screen Actors Guild- American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) joined together to release “The Safe Way Forward,” a Multi-Union Report on COVID-19 Safety Guidelines. At the center of this safety guide is The Zone System, designed to safeguard the actors and crew. This concept allows for minimal crew in and around the actors, with the zones farther from the actors containing more crew positions. COVID-19 testing, physical distancing and safe, hygienic protocols are also in place throughout all zones.

Key Aspects of the zone system include:

The Video Village has been moved away from the set

Executives can communicate with the set from remote locations

Director can be remote

All parties except actors maintain six feet of distance from others

Each department (sound, camera, lighting, etc.) forms their own “pod”

Conversations that took place in quiet huddles now need to happen over distance

As the production team is now spread out from each other, in some cases contributing to the production from other states or even countries, the ability to quickly and easily communicate with others now requires a modern, full-duplex, IP-based comms system. Clear-Com has outlined some potential solutions in the diagram attached, however there are many different options depending on the particular needs of a production.

Clear-Com and Media Production

Since its founding in 1968, Clear-Com and its parent company HME have a long history of providing comms to camera operators and DPs involved in media production. Over the course of more than 50 years in business, Clear-Com has established itself as an industry leader, with world-class support designed to develop solutions to address some of the most challenging communications needs.