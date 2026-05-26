Let’s Build! Hackathon Series Adds Collaborators

New collaborators, including the BBC and Fraunhofer IDMT, have joined in on Audiotool's upcoming Let's Build hackathon series.

Cologne, Germany (May 26, 2026)—Audiotool has expanded the collaborators for its Let’s Build! Audiotool NEXUS Hackathon Series, running through July 6, to include BBC R&D, Fraunhofer IDMT, Music Hackspace and The Audio Programmer.

Collaborating organizations will participate as challenge definers, mentors and judges throughout the series: a free, global hackathon running May-July 6, 2026, open to developers, musicians and creative technologists at all stages.

Audiotool has been operating as a free, browser-based collaborative music creation platform for over a decade; NEXUS is Audiotool’s open-source SDK, enabling developers to build and extend tools within the Audiotool online DAW environment through open API access, AI intercommunication, collaborative multi-tool sessions and no licensing fees.

All hackathon participants will receive up to $500 worth of AI credits, helping ensure that anyone interested in building music apps can participate and learn. The total prize pool is valued at more than $70,000, with participants competing across six categories.

“Unlike traditional closed DAW environments, NEXUS enables developers to build and connect new tools directly within collaborative music production workflows, creating the foundation for experimentation and community-driven innovation that a hackathon format depends on,” says Hanna Lukashevich, R&D Management Leader at Fraunhofer Institute for Digital Media Technology IDMT and juror of the Let’s Build! Hackathon Series. “For our research at Fraunhofer IDMT, this opens up exciting opportunities to better understand how AI can support collaborative music creation, which tools creators actually need, and at which stages of the production workflow intelligent assistance can provide the greatest value.”

BBC R&D’s Future World Design team will define and lead a dedicated challenge track within Let’s Build!, inviting participants to build rights-aware music tools for PHARE, BBC R&D’s new prototype platform designed to give music creators transparent ownership, rights registration, and monetization infrastructure.

The Audio Programmer, one of the most widely followed music technology education channels globally, joins Let’s Build! as a content partner and judge, producing video content and resources to support participants throughout the series.