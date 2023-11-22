Mix Presents Sound for Film: Awards Season Adds ‘The Color Purple’

Awards Season 2024 is underway as the Mix Presents Sound for Film: Awards Season online event returns, adding a panel with the audio team of ‘The Color Purple’ to its already sizable agenda.

The annual free virtual event, taking place Tuesday, December 12, 2023, will highlight sound-related contenders in the races for the Oscars, the MPSE Golden Reels and the CAS Awards.

Through a series of video presentations, the event will showcase the creative sound teams behind the year’s top films.

Newly added to the agenda is a panel with the audio team behind the upcoming The Color Purple, presented by Warner Bros. Pictures. The spellbinding panel will include:

Richard Bullock, CAS — Production Sound Mixer

Richard Bullock CAS is a production sound mixer in Los Angeles, CA. and Marfa, TX.

He has been working in production sound for over 25 years.

In addition to The Color Purple, some of his more recent projects include 1923 and 1883, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, and Mare of Easttown.

He has two Emmy nominations as well as a CAS nomination and win.

Paul Massey — Re-Recording Mixer

Paul Massey is an award-winning Re-Recording Mixer, born in London and currently based in Los Angeles. He is an Academy Award winner for Bohemian Rhapsody and has nine additional nominations for No Time to Die, Ford v Ferrari, The Martian, 3:10 to Yuma, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest, Walk the Line, Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World, Air Force One, and Legends of the Fall.

Recipient of the 2021 Cinema Audio Society’s Career Achievement Award, Massey has received 10 additional nominations from CAS including six wins for Moonage Daydream, Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised), Ford v Ferrari, Bohemian Rhapsody, Walk the Line, and Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World.

Other awards that he has received include four BAFTA Awards for Bohemian Rhapsody, Walk the Line, Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World, and Almost Famous (with five additional BAFTA nominations) along with three Association of Motion Picture Sound Awards for Moonage Daydream, Bohemian Rhapsody, and The Martian. Massey’s credits for 2023 include Wonka, Napoleon, The Color Purple, Candy Cane Lane, The Book of Clarence, The Monkey King, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Upcoming for him are Gladiator 2, Project Artemis, and three untitled music biopics.

Massey has worked with filmmakers including Ridley Scott, Blitz Bazawule, James Mangold, Paul King, Shawn Levy, Matthew Vaughn, Cary Fukunaga, John Francis Daley, David Leitch, George Clooney, Shane Black, Tim Miller, Marc Webb, Gore Verbinski, George Miller, Rob Marshall, Nancy Meyers, Kenny Ortega, Tony Scott, J.J. Abrams, Christopher Guest, Roland Emmerich, Peter Weir, Todd Phillips, and Cameron Crowe.

Steven Morrow — Production Sound Mixer

Steven Morrow has been a production sound mixer for more than 27 years.

During that time, he has been nominated for three Oscars and has won two Cinema Audio Society awards for best sound (La La Land and Ford V. Ferrari).

He continues to push himself on every project to deliver the best quality sound possible.

Julian Slater — Supervising Sound Editor, Sound Designer, and Re-Recording Mixer

Julian Slater is an award-winning Supervising Sound Editor, Sound Designer, and Re-Recording Mixer. A double Academy Award nominee for Baby Driver, he also received an Association of Motion Picture Sound (AMPS) Award and a Cinema Audio Society (CAS) Award for the film.

Slater won a Motion Picture Sound Editors (MPSE) Award for Mad Max: Fury Road and has been recognized with multiple award nominations for his work, including BAFTA Awards, MPSE Awards, CAS Awards, AMPS Awards, and the Primetime Emmy Awards.

His most recent credits include the upcoming films The Color Purple and The Boys In The Boat as well as Puss In Boots: The Last Wish (2022).

Slater has worked with a wide range of filmmakers including George Clooney, Blitz Bazawule, Aaron Sorkin, Edgar Wright, Michael Chavez, Jake Kasdan, F. Gary Gray, Drew Goddard, Emilio Estevez, Craig Johnson, George Miller, James DeMonaco, Jake Paltrow, Tim Burton, Richard Curtis, and Martin McDonagh.

Renée Tondelli — Supervising Sound Editor

Renée Tondelli is an Oscar-nominated Hollywood supervising sound editor. She began her career in Chicago as a sound engineer at WLS Radio while going to Columbia College before moving to LA. Her film career has spanned over 30 years, working with top Hollywood directors, actors and producers. She is best known for her work on The Little Mermaid (2023), The Color Purple (2023), The Trial of the Chicago 7, Borat, Mary Poppins Returns, Deepwater Horizon, American Hustle, The Passion of the Christ, Django Unchained, Meet the Parents and many others.

She was nominated for an Oscar and a BAFTA for Best Sound on Deep Water Horizon. Her passion for sound started in radio where she learned to tell stories through imagination and sound. She currently lives in Los Angeles with her screenwriter husband and their GoldenDoodle, Cooper.

To catch this panel, as well as panels on Barbie, Air, Saltburn and American Fiction (plus more to be announced!), register now for the free online event!