‘Mix Presents Sound for Film & TV’ to Be Held Virtually

Los Angeles (August 11, 2021) — Future, the parent company of Mix magazine, and Sony Pictures Studios, Culver City, Calif., have announced that the eighth annual Mix Presents Sound for Film & Television (https://www.mixsoundforfilm.com/) will revert to an all-virtual format and will take place on September 24.

While originally scheduled and planned as a hybrid in-person/virtual presentation, the surge of the delta variant across the country and recent orders by Los Angeles County regarding mask mandates and new protocols for indoor/outdoor gatherings led the event’s producers and host to make the change.

“After these past 18 months of being locked down, we were all very excited to return to Sony Pictures Studios this Fall,” says Tom Kenny, Mix co-editor, “but over the past couple of weeks, the situation regarding COVID has changed almost daily, and the trend in cases is going up. Our primary responsibility is to consider the health and safety of our staff, the audience, and the talented editors and mixers who bring their knowledge and experience to the lot each and every day.

“We are still planning a robust and vibrant program, and we will be delivering it around the world, which is one of the big advantages of going with the virtual platform,” Kenny continues. “Sony has been an excellent host partner these past eight years, and we look forward to being back in Culver City in 2022. In the meantime, it’s important to us to acknowledge and celebrate the post-production community, which has worked long and hard to bring us top content all through the pandemic.”

Mix Presents Sound for Film & Television will take place September 24 from 10 A.M. – 5:00 P.M. on the Vfairs platform. Registration is now open at https://www.mixsoundforfilm.com/

For sponsorship information, contact Janis Crowley. ([email protected])