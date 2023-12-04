Oklahoma’s Filmmakers Ranch to Add Dolby Atmos Mix Stage

Oklahoma City, OK (December 4, 2023)—Filmmakers Ranch may be the state’s first film and TV studio campus, but it’s not resting on its laurels. The site has announced the expansion of its 52,000-square-foot facility—a project that will include the creation of a certified Dolby Atmos sound mixing stage.

The new expansion is being done with two new production vendors—Apex Post Production, a full-service post-production company, and NGP Film, Oklahoma’s largest film equipment rental vendor.

The overall project is a $500,000 investment that will create up to 15 full-time jobs within Oklahoma’s film and television industry, which saw nearly $300 million in qualified expenditures from productions utilizing the state’s film incentive program in fiscal years 2021 and 2022.

The Dolby Atmos certification will be the first of its kind in Oklahoma for feature film and television sound mixing. In addition to a Dolby Atmos soundstage, Apex Post OKC will provide sound mixing, automated dialogue replacement, foley and music recording, picture editorial, color grading, graphics, and visual effects.

“Oklahoma provides an ecosystem to ensure success for those in the production industry, from state support to workforce training and sector resources,” said Jon Vogl, owner of Apex Post OKC, who previously worked in the Sound Department at Twentieth Century Fox for 16 years. “The most recent example includes Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon starring Leonardo DiCaprio – the biggest movie production ever undertaken in the state. We are poised to help develop a workforce capable of servicing the major film and TV projects coming to and currently filming in Oklahoma.”

Filmmakers Ranch campus is a 12-acre, 52,000 square-foot facility boasting 28,000 square feet of soundstages, including a 3,000-square-foot visual effects soundstage with greenscreen, standing sets which includes a police station, hospital, school, an interior house, and a bar, and a traditional sound stage.

“We are so excited to see one of Oklahoma’s premier film studios transform into a film production hub, further boosting the sector as a whole,” said Richard Janes, co-founder of Filmmakers Ranch. “We now can provide a turn-key environment with high-quality services at extremely competitive pricing structures.”