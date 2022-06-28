MixNYC Adds Clearmountain, Shirley, Germano and Staniulis to Immersive Music Event

(New York City)—Mix magazine has announced that the production team behind Joe Bonamassa’s “Time Clocks” will take part in MixNYC: Immersive Music Production, an all-day, in-person event to be held August 6, 2022, at the world-class facilities of the world-renowned Berklee NYC/Power Station Studios, right in the heart of Midtown.

The Bonamassa production team includes A-list mix engineer Bob Clearmountain, who returns after many years to the studios where he began his career, producer Kevin Shirley, recording engineer Jason Staniulis, and Troy Germano, owner of Germano Studios, The Hit Factory, where the tracks were recorded.

Previously, MixNYC announced the Keynote Conversation, which includes the production team of George Massenburg, Ann Mincieli, Eric Schilling and Michael Roimanowski, who will begin the day by discussing the process of putting together Alicia Keys’ Alicia, the 2022 Grammy Award winner for Best Immersive Audio Album.

“We have a stellar lineup coming together, made up of the top talent in the recording industry,” says Tom Kenny, co-editor of Mix. ”George, Ann, Eric, Michael, Bob, Kevin, Jason and Troy? All have graciously jumped onboard because they want to talk about these projects. With Atmos Music, Sony Reality Audio, Apple Spatial, and all the changes taking place, this is a new and exciting time for music. We want to talk about it.”

MixNYC, the first industry event to focus entirely on Immersive Music Production, will be held entirely within the recently refurbished, six-studio, three-story, world-renowned Berklee NYC (Power Station Studios) complex.Expert panel presentations on recording, mixing and distributing immersive music will follow the Keynote Conversation, along with sponsor demonstrations, new product exhibits, one-on-one interviews, multiple networking opportunities, and more.

Panels and Panelists announced so far include:

A KEYNOTE CONVERSATION: The Making of Immersive ‘Alicia’

The production team of A-List of engineers/producers Ann Mincieli, George Massenburg, Eric Schilling and Michael Romanowski spent three years working out the best possible way to present Alicia Keys immersively, and the results are evident in Alicia, the 2022 Grammy Award winner for Best Immersive Audio Album. Join the discussion as the group talks about the processes they developed for the Sony Reality Audio release, and what they learned along the way. Now they want to educate.

Panelists: Ann Mincieli, recording/mix engineer; George Massenburg, mix engineer; Eric Schilling, mix engineer; Michael Romanowski, mastering engineer

Mix Studio Panel: Joe Bonamassa’s ‘Time Clocks”—Stereo and Immersive

Blues great Joe Bonamassa recorded his much-heralded, late-2021 release Time Clocks at Germano Studios in New York City, then sent the tracks to Bob Clearmountain at Mix This! in Los Angeles for stereo and Dolby Atmos mixes, with all of it overseen by producer Kevin Shirley in Australia. Welcome to today’s recording industry! Join the Time Clocks production team as they detail the art, the process and the approach to both the stereo and immersive mixes. Are they the same? Should they be?

Panelists: Bob Clearmountain, mixing engineer; Kevin Shirley, producer; Jason Staniulis, recording engineer; Troy Germano, owner Germano Studios, The Hit Factory

To register for the event, or to find more information, visit MixNYC: Immersive Music Production.