Netflix to Host The Composers Lounge at Mix Sound for Film & TV Event

While Netflix is a first-time sponsor of Mix Presents Sound for Film & Television, the company’s mark has been all over the event these past few years through participation in expert panels on technology and in the presentation of episodic programming. The rise of streaming services in both the production and distribution of high-quality content has taken on increasing importance in 2020 with the closure of exhibition spaces for most of the year, and through development of technologies such as Adaptive Compression for Audio and the distribution of Dolby Atmos content, Netflix has worked to ensure that consumers are delivered the highest-quality content, as the creators intended.

Netflix takes pride in its audio teams and its audio services, both within the company and as it supports the crews working on its films and television series.

This year, Netflix is the proud sponsor of The Composers Lounge, featuring discussions with Nathan Barr, Will Bates, Laura Karpman, Fabrice Lecomte and Daniel Pemberton.

The schedule is as follows, with all presentations in the virtual Cary Grant Theatre.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

11:25 AM – 11:45 AM: The Composers Lounge: A Conversation With Will Bates

Composer Will Bates discusses his recent work on the Hulu documentary ‘Hillary, the Netflix series ‘Away’ and a multitude of music performance and composing projects. Presented by Netflix.

Interviewer: Lily Moayeri – Music Journalist

Interviewee: Will Bates – Fall on Your Sword

1:00 PM – 1:20 PM: The Composers Lounge: A Conversation With Laura Karpman

Composer Laura Karpman discusses her recent work on the hit HBO series ‘Lovecraft Country,’ the Discovery Channel Emmy-nominated docu-series ‘Why We Hate’ and more. Presented by Netflix.

Interviewer: Lily Moayeri – Music Journalist

Interviewee: Laura Karpman, Composer

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

11:25 AM – 11:45 AM: The Composers Lounge: A Conversation With Fabrice Lecomte

Classically trained composer Fabrice Lecomte discusses his recent work on the score for the film “Sylvie’s Love,” which takes place in New York City in the 1950s jazz scene and premiered earlier in the year at Sundance. Presented by Netflix

Interviewer: Jennifer Walden, Journalist

Interviewee: Fabrice Lecomte, Composer

1:00 PM – 1:20 PM: The Composers Lounge: A Conversation With Nathan Barr

Composer Nathan Barr discusses his recent work on and Miramax’s “Uncle Frank,” written and directed by Alan Ball and starring Paul Bettany, Hulu’s upcoming series “The Great,” starring Elle Fanning and Nicolas Hoult, and Ryan Murphy’s Netflix drama “Hollywood.” Presented by Netflix.

Interviewer: Jennifer Walden, Journalist

Interviewee: Nathan Barr, Composer

2:00 PM – 2:20 PM: The Composers Lounge: A Conversation With Daniel Pemberton

Composer Daniel Pemberton dials in from London to discuss his entrance into film scoring with Ridley Scott, his composition for Edward Norton’s Motherless Brooklyn, the upcoming The Trial of the Chicago 7 and his recent work on the Netflix miniseries The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. Interviewed by Jennifer Walden. Presented by Netflix.

Interviewer: Jennifer Walden, Journalist