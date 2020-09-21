PMC to Showcase Reference Monitoring at Mix Sound for Film & TV Event

First-time Mix Presents Sound for Film & Television sponsor PMC hosts a series of expert panels and Master Classes on Friday, September 25 and Saturday, September 26. See below for full schedule and times.

PMC, maker of high-end monitors for professional and home environments, is a first-time sponsor of Mix Presents Sound for Film & Television. Over the past three to five years, PMC has been an industry leader in developing solutions for and championing Dolby Atmos for Music, working with Capitol Studios, Universal Music Group and Dolby to develop and distribute content over multiple streaming services.

PMC was founded in 1991 by Peter Thomas of the BBC and Adrian Loader of FWO Bauch. The combination of knowledge and a lifelong passion for music led to the production of PMC’s first product, the BB5-A, an active main studio monitor. This design was snapped up by the BBC Maida Vale and Metropolis Mastering and remains the world’s reference, used by Prince, Stevie Wonder’s Wonderland Studio, Hospital HDTV Broadcast London and for renowned classical labels such as Decca and Harmonia Mundi. Many of today’s movie themes have been crafted using PMC, from such eminent composers as Henry Jackman, Thomas Newman, Tyler Bates and John Debney.

PMC is one of the very few companies that has been awarded an Emmy for its contribution to recording excellence. With film, it would be easier to list the blockbuster movies that did not use PMC during the process of music production and post! But titles include: Titanic, Mission Impossible, Captain Phillips, Pearl Harbor, Game of Thrones – TV, Iron Man 1& 2, Skyfall, Spiderman 1,2,3 and Pirates of the Caribbean, along with many, many more.

PMC reigns supreme throughout the leading mastering houses, broadcasters and much of the professional world. The company believes a good loudspeaker should be able to relay the purest intentions of the artist without coloration—the ideal solution for both studio and home.

At Mix Presents Sound for Film & Television, the PMC schedule includes:

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

Master Class, William Holden Theatre

12:30 PM – 1:00 PM: PMC Monitor Systems for Immersive Sound

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

Expert Panel Series, Cary Grant Theatre

11:50 AM – 12:20 PM: Referencing Sound for TV and Film in 2020

How do we make critical judgments on quality for mixes, formats and distribution methods? How do diverse teams of editors, scoring mixers and re-recording mixers pursue common sonic understanding? Finally, how do we present our mixes for client approval, particularly when we can’t be in the same room? This panel will discuss the tools and methods used in today’s world to determine sound quality, using specific examples from Netflix’s Ozark and recent film work by scoring mixer Dennis Sands. Presented by PMC.

Moderated by: Tom Kenny – Mix

Panelists: Larry Benjamin, Re-Recording Mixer, Formosa Group; Scott Kramer. Netflix; Phil McGowan, Scoring Mixer; Dennis Sands, Scoring Mixer

1:30 PM – 2:00 PM: PMC Monitor Systems for Immersive Sound