Women’s Audio Mission Announces Date, Talent Lineup for WAMCon 2025

October event at The Village to feature K.Flay, Leslie Ann Jones, Suzy Shinn, Eva Reistad, the live sound engineers for Janelle Monae, Tegan & Sara and Dua Lipa, and many others.

San Francisco, Calif. (August 29, 2025)—Women’s Audio Mission, a nonprofit dedicated to advancing women and gender-expansive individuals in music production and the recording arts, is thrilled to announce WAMCon Los Angeles, an immersive one-day conference featuring trailblazing engineers and producers, both in studio and on stage, who work with artists such as Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez and Alicia Keys.

The conference will take place on Sunday, October 26, 2025, at the world-renowned The Village Studios, a historic 1920s Masonic Temple that has hosted recording sessions for music legends such as Fleetwood Mac, The Rolling Stones, B.B. King, and Bob Dylan, as well as modern icons like Lady Gaga, Coldplay, Kesha and John Mayer.

This year’s program includes the full spectrum of audio production, featuring a full day of programming on live concert sound and studio recording, Dolby Atmos, Modular Synthesis and Foley, with hands-on workshops, panel discussions and mentoring sessions.

Attendees will explore topics including learning different live sound consoles, recording and production techniques, mixing in Dolby Atmos, vocal production, songwriting, exploring modular synthesizers, and more—all while gaining invaluable networking opportunities with industry leaders.

Featured speakers and mentors include:

Now in its 14th year, WAMCon has hosted sold-out events in Los Angeles, New York, Nashville, Boston and online. Each conference offers exclusive access to top-tier music professionals, providing a rare opportunity for participants to learn, connect, and grow in an industry where women and gender-expansive individuals make up less than 5 percent of the workforce.

“WAMCon offers an unparalleled opportunity for emerging and established creatives to learn directly from the world’s leading engineers, producers and artists,” said Terri Winston, Founder & Executive Director. “We are thrilled to be returning for this year’s event at The Village Studios, a venue that embodies music history and innovation.”

WAMCon 2025 is made possible by the generous support of sponsors, including:

Dolby, Sweetwater, Focusrite, Meyer Sound, WAVE at Encore Global, and Biamp.

For tickets and more information, click HERE. Early Bird tIcket prices of $75 ends on August 31.

For WAMCon Sponsorship Opportunities, click HERE.