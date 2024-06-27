WAM Raps About Audio Interfaces

Women’s Audio Mission uses a variety of audio tools to teach the 2,000-plus girls and women who pass through its studios annually.

San Francisco, CA (June 27, 2024)—Women’s Audio Mission (WAM) uses a variety of Tascam audio tools to teach the 2,000-plus girls and women who pass through its studios annually.

“At WAM, we rely on the Tascam US-2x2HR USB audio interfaces, and we’ve been using them for over two years in our studios and across various programs,” says WAM studio manager and engineer Arielle Flinkman. “These units are integral to our training, offering the versatility needed for teaching core audio production skills such as signal flow, gain structure, editing, podcasting, and microphone techniques. Our setup includes an interface with iMac Education Lab Computers, which are connected to monitor speakers, a microphone, and a MIDI keyboard.”

Flinkman elaborates, “The Tascam interfaces are used by thousands of women, girls, and gender-expansive students in our WAM Education Lab, where we provide audio certification training in everything from Pro Tools to vocal production. In WAM’s professional studios, Tascam interfaces have been used in our remote audiobook and podcast sessions for books by Hachette, Penguin, and others.”

Additionally, WAM uses Tascam DR-40 Linear PCM recorders, a Porta 02 mkII Ministudio, two DP-006 Digital Portastudios, an assortment of TASCAM TM series microphones, TASCAM headphones and other items.

The San Francisco-based nonprofit is dedicated to the advancement of women/gender-expansive people in music production and the recording arts—fields in which they are chronically underrepresented. Each year, WAM provides more than 2,000 girls and women from under-resourced communities with free music production classes, hands-on training, and mentoring, as well as artist residencies in the only professional recording studios in the world built and run by 100% women/gender-expansive staff.