Free Chapel Church Leans In on EAW

Gainesville, GA (July 24, 2024)—Free Chapel Church, a contemporary Christian congregation based in Gainesville, Georgia, has been updating the audio systems in many of its worship facilities, including its main campus, and increasingly outlying spaces as well.

The Gainesville main campus has a sizable EAW setup, including Anya ADAPTive line arrays and EAW SB828P dual drive subwoofers. Now Free Chapel Church has extended its EAW deployment to other locations, including Midtown Atlanta, Gwinnett and Braselton. Each venue sports tailored EAW solutions, ranging from NTX210L line arrays to RSX series speakers.

Glenn Setchfield, global audio director at Free Chapel Church, is responsible for integrating and overseeing all audio operations, including weekend services, midweek gatherings, youth and children’s programs, and audio production for Jentezen Franklin Ministries, a non-profit organization affiliated with the church.

“At Free Chapel Church, we prioritize exceptional audio experiences that resonate with our congregation,” says Setchfield, “and with EAW’s cutting-edge equipment, we can deliver impactful, engaging and rewarding worship services across our multiple campuses.”

Setchfield commended EAW’s commitment to customer service and support. “John Mills and the great team at EAW have been instrumental partners in our audio journey,” he adds. “Their timely assistance allows us to focus on delivering impactful worship experiences.”