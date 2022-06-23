DAS Audio’s Lara Line Array Makes Live Debut

Cologne, Germany (June 23, 2022)—After year of low-key, real-world testing at shows throughout Europe, DAS Audio spent this past spring launching Lara, its new self-powered cardioid line array, at trade shows like NAMM. Now officially out in the touring world, Lara systems have been turning up at major venues like Lanxess Arena in Cologne (Germany), the Forum Barcelona and the City of Arts and Sciences in Valencia (Spain).

More than 17,000 people heard the system’s European debut at a Brings concert at Lanxess Arena. TSL Production and Fluge were in charge of installing the system, with the support of Michael Häck, technical director of the Lanxess Arena.

To cover the 84,000-square-meter venue, TSL used 18 Laras per side for main hangs, bolstered by hangs of 16 Lara-Subs each side, hung at 45° in relation to the Laras. In addition, 15 additional Lara-Sub units were used below the front of the stage, forming an arc of about 35°. The configuration was completed with 28 Aero-40A as Outfill 1 and 12 Aero-20A as Outfill 2 in L/R, which covered the upper side stands, using the new Alma software for the control and monitoring of the systems.

Frank Schmitz, TSL Production’s CEO, remarked afterwards, “Lara perfectly meets the needs of a venue like the Lanxess Arena, with distances of up to 80 meters that can be covered without a delay line and a long reverberation time usual for this size. The cardioid concept paid off threefold: reflections and noise were greatly reduced, and the sound was very clear and direct.”

The artists also complimented the clarity of the sound on stage, which they had never achieved before, he said, adding, “The dynamics and headroom of the system were also very impressive, even in the critical VIP box area, some 70-80 meters from the stage. The sound was extremely direct and clear. Without a doubt, Lara takes audio to the next level, and I’m excited to see how it evolves.”

May saw Lara systems hit Spain, used for an audience of 30,000 people at the Estopa show in Forum Barcelona, and 8,000 at the Izal show held at the City of Arts and Sciences.

While DAS is headquartered in Valencia, Spain, the company exports its products to more than 70 countries and has five subsidiaries in Miami, São Paulo, Germany, Shanghai and Singapore, so Lara systems will continue to spread out across the globe.