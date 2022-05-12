DAS Audio LARA Powered Cardioid Line Array Launched

DAS Audio has officially launched its new powered cardioid line array system, LARA, along with its new system control and monitoring software, ALMA.

Spain (May 11, 2022)—Following a top-secret preview for industry VIPs in Miami this past March, DAS Audio has officially launched its new powered cardioid line array system, LARA, along with its new system control and monitoring software, ALMA.

Designed for large events and concerts, LARA is a powered, cardioid, 4-way line array system with a symmetrical design that provides 146 dB linear MAX SPL. Aiming to cut down on on-stage sound as well as noise pollution generated by an event’s PA, the cardioid design reportedly provides attenuation behind the system, of 15 dB in the 63 Hz – 200 Hz range.

The system incorporates two 12″ bass loudspeakers with 4″ voice coils, plus two 8″ speakers in cardioid configuration. To cover the mid-frequency range, two 8″ speakers with 2.5″ voice coils are used. The high frequency section consists of two DAS M-78N compression drivers with 3″ voice coils and a waveguide with a horizontal coverage of 100º.

The LARA system is powered by Powersoft S.p.A. class D amplifiers, which integrate a switch-mode power supply with power factor correction (PFC). Each set provides a total of 6000 Wrms of power, divided into 8 channels, to feed the 2 x 12″ and the 2 compression drivers, the 2 x front-facing 8” and the 2 x rear-facing 8”.

Meanwhile, the ALMA software provides features for engineers such as control and monitoring for each frequency section; self-positioning and arrangement of the systems in an array; EQ for groups or single speakers; integration of the DASaim optimization tool (FIR); creation of online and offline projects; and more.

The LARA and LARA SUB make use of a 3-point rigging system, allowing users to fly arrays of up to 24 LARA units and 16 LARA SUB units. The FSSTM (Fast Set Splay) system allows the angles to be adjusted in 1° steps, from 0° to 7°, from the ground-stack position, reducing assembly time.

Already beta-tested on the road, the systems are already in use for tours and festivals throughout Spain, LARA and ALMA are currently on display at ISE and will make their U.S. trade show debut at NAMM in June.