Martin Audio Updates Wavefront Precision Line Array Series

New York, NY (February 17, 2026)—Martin Audio will both update and expand its Wavefront Precision line array series in Q2 with the three-pronged attack of its new SXH218 subwoofer, new enclosure upgrades and the launch of the company’s next-generation Display 3 optimization platform.

The Wavefront Precision Series will receive a newly refreshed finish, with reportedly every aspect of the enclosure achieving an IP54 rating for protection against dust and splashes. The new refinish will include corrosion-resistant coatings, improved resilience to high and low temperatures, humidity protection and UV stability, better preparing the systems for all-weather touring and installation environments.

Also being added to the enclosures are LED indicators within the grille that can be illuminated via VU-NET control software, which will help identify a speaker; the LED can be be illuminated via VU-NET control software.

Due to arrive soon as well is the radically optimized Display 3 software, the engine of which is said to be 27,000 times faster than its predecessor, allowing it to optimize a 20-hang system on an M4 MacBook in under 10 seconds in testing. The new software is also expected to provide enhanced control of low frequency with the accuracy of its prediction modeling.

Supplementing the Wavefront Precision Series is new addition of the hybrid horn/reflex double 18” subwoofer, SXH218, featuring weatherization protection, and an LED circuit indicator and connector panel front and rear to support both cardioid and standard configuration.

Additionally, two new subwoofers have been announced—a single and double 18” subwoofer, SX118+ and SX218+ respectively, featuring reportedly improved low-end extension performance, weatherization and an LED indicator and connector panel front and rear.