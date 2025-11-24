Hartung Holds the Cards on Heart Royal Flush Tour

Los Angeles, CA (November 24, 2025)—After a few years where it looked unlikely that the Wilson sisters would ever tour together again, Heart reconvened in 2024 and has been packing venues ever since. Along for the ride is sound provider Sound Image and veteran front-of-house engineer Gary Hartung, who’s helped deliver the band’s signature sound across arenas, sheds and theaters for several tours.

Hartung spec’d a JBL Professional’s VTX V25 loudspeaker system for the P.A., much as he did for Heart’s 2019 tour during a run of outdoor venues. “We had phenomenal success with that P.A.,” said Hartung. “With the VTX system, we were having great shows one after another so I knew I had made the right choice.”

The rig features VTX V25-II-CS mains, B28 subwoofers and VTX A8 front fills, powered by Crown I-Tech amplifiers. “The VTX has a warm, natural character,” Hartung said. “It’s not overly aggressive; it’s musical. That matters when you’re mixing a show that goes from hard rock to ballads. The system stays even and consistent no matter the dynamics.”

Heart’s current production is a full-scale rock show built around a dense wall of guitars and vocals from Ann and Nancy Wilson, as was evident during a recent stop at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA. “It was one of those nights where everything came together—the band, the mix, the room,” Hartung recalled. “The feedback from industry friends and venue staff were unanimously positive.”