Martin Audio Continues Purple Reign

Schijndel, Netherlands (March 16, 2026)—Netherlands-based event production provider Purple Group has expanded its inventory of Martin Audio WPC and WPL Wavefront Precision line array systems following successful outings with its initial systems at numerous festivals.

Purple initially purchased 24 WPC elements paired with two-dozen SX218 dual-18” subwoofers, supplemented by Torus T1215 constant curvature loudspeakers serving as front fills, all driven by iKON multi-channel power amplifiers. The system was soon deployed at Zwarte Cross in Lichtenvoorde, a massive motocross and music festival, attracting 220,000 visitors, as well as the Nirwana Tuinfeest rock festival, where acts such as Kensington and Triggerfinger performed through the new system.

With positive feedback from crews and clients, Purple Group made a second significant investment, adding 24 WPL large-format 2 x 12” elements and 24 SXH218 high-output subwoofers. Both purchases were made with Dutch distributor Ampco Flashlight Sales.

In business more than 30 years, Purple Group is no stranger to Martin Audio, having previously fielded legacy systems such as W8LC, W8LM, and Longbow. The system’s daily operations at Purple Group are spearheaded by Guus Hoekstra and Robert de Loey. “I’ve enjoyed working with Martin Audio for years,” comments de Loey. “The brand has always proven to be reliable, delivering a sonic signature that immediately appeals to both artists and engineers.”