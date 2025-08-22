SSL to Debut MPL 16-8, System T Updates at IBC2025

Oxford, U.K. (August 22, 2025)—SSL’s new plug-and-play, IP-native MPL 16-8 stagebox, engineered for cost-effective touring, fly pack and installed applications, will debut alongside System T at IBC2025.

Intended to meet the diverse needs of a range of compact and scalable systems, the MPL 16-8 is a Dante-enabled stagebox that delivers streamlined audio connectivity for the SSL System T platform, especially TCA-based systems.

The new stagebox features 16 mic/line inputs and eight line outputs in a compact 2U format. with primary and secondary Dante ports using etherCON RJ45 connectors. High-density SSL mic preamps offer a gain range of +5 dB to +60 dB in precise 1 dB steps. The MPL 16-8 supports 48 kHz or 96 kHz operation for integration into a wide range of installations.

“The MPL 16-8 stagebox broadens access to SSL digital consoles and is a perfect fit for setups that require the sound quality of SSL but not necessarily the full comprehensive feature set other SSL I/O boxes offer,” says SSL director of product management Tom Knowles. “Its single-console control support simplifies operation for dedicated systems and means the MPL 16-8 is hyper-focused on more cost-efficient and specific applications.

“The simplified MPL 16-8 sits apart from SSL’s Network range of I/O stageboxes. It makes it a great option for live sound engineers and broadcast teams working with the TCA system who want a more economical and straightforward way to expand their I/O,” he adds.

SSL’s native ST 2110 card will also make its IBC debut and will enable SSL’s customers to exploit the respective benefits of ST 2110-based environments and hybrid ST 2110/Dante setups, with minimal hardware investment. The card leverages NMOS IS-04 and IS-05 for automated discovery and signal management, simplifying signal integration directly into the System T Tempest engine, regardless of audio and video production workflows and without any need for conversion.

​SSL will also showcase its System T Cloud NDI update at IBC for the first time. The update supplements System T Cloud’s established Dante Connect audio transport with native support for NDI to enhance agility in virtualized production, introducing cost savings and increasing flexibility. It allows broadcasters to natively process audio from a range of NDI-enabled devices such as cameras and replay sources, lowering deployment costs and expanding the range of connectivity options available to SSL customers operating in the cloud.