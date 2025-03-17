SSL to Launch Native ST 2110 Card for System T at NAB

Las Vegas, NV (March 17, 2025)—Solid State Logic is introducing a fully native ST 2110 card into its System T ecosystem at NAB 2025, letting its customers use respective benefits of ST 2110-based environments and hybrid ST 2110/Dante setups with minimal investment in hardware.

SSL’s native implementation also aims to simplify integration, leveraging NMOS IS-04 and IS-05 for automated discovery and signal management. Customers will be able to integrate all their signals directly into the System T Tempest engine, regardless of audio and video production workflows and without need for conversion.

“It means that multiple flavors of IP audio are now native to the System T console and incredibly simple to manage,” says SSL broadcast product manager Berny Carpenter. “Many of our broadcast customers routinely enjoy the benefits of Dante for their main audio network but are increasingly taking the audio streams from a range of video and broadcast infrastructure equipment.

“The card provides broadcasters with the flexibility to implement whichever technology is best-suited to each part of their production workflow, whether they are operating in fully ST 2110-based environments or hybrid ST 2110/Dante setups. It avoids the need for external conversion or bridging solutions between Dante and ST 2110 video networks or additional investment in licensing.”

With the ability to deliver up to 2,048 native channels, SSL’s implementation is said to simplify workflows by leveraging AMWA’s interoperative suite of NMOS recommendations to automatically deliver discovery, connection management and control of IP video and audio devices.

“Our customers are continuing to develop IP workflows across their broadcast ecosystems and there is an increasing focus on remote and distributed production models,” Carpenter continues. “This development not only provides existing SSL customers with a cost-effective and flexible way to integrate the connectivity into their existing System T setups but enables new customers to adapt their production capabilities in line with evolving industry standards.

“Meanwhile, the inclusion of NMOS discovery and connection management is a real benefit for customers integrating their existing Dante infrastructure with ST 2110 networks. Many SSL users already rely on robust Dante connectivity, but this provides simple connectivity to an NMOS-enabled ST 2110 broadcast facility infrastructure, delivering easier ways to work as well as the ability to leverage their existing Dante investments in exactly the same way.”