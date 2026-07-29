Museum’s U17 Submarine Gets Unique Audio Install

Sinsheim, Germany (July 29, 2026)—Usually when audio professionals talk about subs, they mean subwoofers, but a team from Laboratonium Audioproduktionen e.K. recently spent a lot of time dealing with a real sub, when it had to design and install Genelec speakers inside a U17 submarine at the Technik Museum in Sinsheim, Germany.

The Technik Museum features more than 6,500 exhibits that explore military history, aviation, space travel, and marine mechanics, and since its arrival, the U17 submarine has become a highlight attraction. Inside the vintage vessel, visitors go on a multisensory journey, aided by Genelec loudspeakers that recreate the sounds of daily operations.

The Laboratonium Audioproduktionen e.K. team, led by managing director Marc Simon, audio engineer and project manager Jan Lipp and sound designer Ksenia Cherkashina, created the custom-designed acoustic concept inside the claustrophobic environment.

“Metallic surfaces, narrow corridors and many small compartments have specific acoustic characteristics,” Lipp explains. “In order to integrate an impactful sound system, it required precise planning of loudspeaker positioning, discreet design and a way to combat the complexities of technically sensitive spaces.”

Genelec loudspeakers were chosen not only for their sound but also their design, which the team felt blended well into the existing technical environment of the submarine. “When loudspeakers are not consciously perceived, visitors are convinced that sound is emanating directly from the space itself,” says Lipp. As visitors explore the submarine, the hum of engines, metallic sounds of controls, sonar pings, and the oppressive sense of being underwater become increasingly apparent.

In all, 13 Genelec loudspeakers were supplied by Musikhaus Schlaile GmbH, all dark grey to correspond with the surroundigns. “We installed 11 compact 8010A studio monitors throughout the submarine,” says Lipp. “Two larger 8030C models offer necessary power reserve and dynamics to ensure powerful and distortion-free sound even at peak levels.”

A highlight of the exhibit is the alarm sequence, where the submarine transitions from alert status through to stealth mode and combat. “This is supported by immersive sound design, specifically produced voice recordings, and newly developed Foley elements,” describes sound designer Cherkashina. “As a source of inspiration, we received original audio tracks from the series Das Boot, which we reinterpreted and reproduced for the specific acoustic conditions in the U17. When paired with lighting changes and the submarine’s original red emergency light, it creates a particularly intense, emotional moment!”